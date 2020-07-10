Menu
Dell channel chief Joyce Mullen exits vendor

Dell channel chief Joyce Mullen exits vendor

Took over channel business in 2017

Eleanor Dickinson Eleanor Dickinson (ARN)
Comments
Joyce Mullen (Dell Technologies)

Joyce Mullen (Dell Technologies)

Credit: Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies global channel chief Joyce Mullen has stepped down from the role, leaving a vacancy open to lead the multi-billion dollar business.

Mullen has been with the vendor for more than two decades, ascending to the role of partner organisation chief in 2017 when Dell’s channel was valued at US$43 billion.

“After 21 years, Joyce Mullen has made the decision to move on to new challenges outside of the company,” Dell said in a statement.

“The channel continues to be a critical part of Dell Technologies’ go-to-market strategy and our partner ecosystem is of the utmost importance to us. We look forward to sharing more information in the coming weeks about how we will lead our channel organisation.”

Prior to taking on the channel chiefdom, Mullen served as vice president and general manager of Dell OEM Solutions, serving original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) that resell Dell technology and services.

During her 21-year career with Dell she led the vendor’s Americas sales operations, global strategy and planning, public marketing and global alliances.

Upon taking over as channel lead, she was responsible for creating the Dell EMC partner program following Dell’s $67-billion acquisition of EMC, completed in 2016.

She outlined her aggressive indirect plans to ARN in 2017, claiming Dell aimed to reward competitive take-outs, heavily compensate individual sellers and drive business growth across multiple business lines.

As Dell EMC’s brand was subverted to Dell Technologies last year, Mullen spearheaded a new program to widen its tech portfolio.

“Our partners asked us to make it easier to do business across our full Dell Technologies portfolio, so we made it a top priority,” she said at the time. “By providing our partners with a clear roadmap and investing in training and development, partners will win even more deals and grow their business.”


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags Dell TechnologiesJoyce Mullen

Events

Brand Post

Featured

Slideshows

Meet the Reseller News 30 Under 30 Tech Awards 2020 winners

Meet the Reseller News 30 Under 30 Tech Awards 2020 winners

This year’s Reseller News 30 Under 30 Tech Awards were held as an integral part of the first entirely virtual Emerging Leaders​ forum, an annual event dedicated to identifying, educating and showcasing the New Zealand technology market’s rising stars. The 30 Under 30 Tech Awards 2020 recognised the outstanding achievements and business excellence of 30 talented individuals​, across both young leaders and those just starting out. In this slideshow, Reseller News honours this year's winners and captures their thoughts about how their ideas of leadership have changed over time.​

Meet the Reseller News 30 Under 30 Tech Awards 2020 winners
Reseller News Exchange Auckland: Beyond the myths — how partners can master cloud security

Reseller News Exchange Auckland: Beyond the myths — how partners can master cloud security

This exclusive Reseller News Exchange event in Auckland explored the challenges facing the partner community on the cloud security frontier, as well as market trends, customer priorities and how the channel can capitalise on the opportunities available. In association with Arrow, Bitdefender, Exclusive Networks, Fortinet and Palo Alto Networks. Photos by Gino Demeer.

Reseller News Exchange Auckland: Beyond the myths — how partners can master cloud security
Reseller News welcomes industry figures at 2020 Hall of Fame lunch

Reseller News welcomes industry figures at 2020 Hall of Fame lunch

Reseller News welcomed 2019 inductees - Leanne Buer, Ross Jenkins and Terry Dunn - to the fourth running of the Reseller News Hall of Fame lunch, held at the French Cafe in Auckland. The inductees discussed the changing face of the IT channel ecosystem in New Zealand and what it means to be a Reseller News Hall of Fame inductee. Photos by Gino Demeer.

Reseller News welcomes industry figures at 2020 Hall of Fame lunch
Show Comments
 