Dell channel chief Joyce Mullen exits vendor

Joyce Mullen (Dell Technologies) Credit: Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies global channel chief Joyce Mullen has stepped down from the role, leaving a vacancy open to lead the multi-billion dollar business.

Mullen has been with the vendor for more than two decades, ascending to the role of partner organisation chief in 2017 when Dell’s channel was valued at US$43 billion.

“After 21 years, Joyce Mullen has made the decision to move on to new challenges outside of the company,” Dell said in a statement.

“The channel continues to be a critical part of Dell Technologies’ go-to-market strategy and our partner ecosystem is of the utmost importance to us. We look forward to sharing more information in the coming weeks about how we will lead our channel organisation.”

Prior to taking on the channel chiefdom, Mullen served as vice president and general manager of Dell OEM Solutions, serving original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) that resell Dell technology and services.

During her 21-year career with Dell she led the vendor’s Americas sales operations, global strategy and planning, public marketing and global alliances.

Upon taking over as channel lead, she was responsible for creating the Dell EMC partner program following Dell’s $67-billion acquisition of EMC, completed in 2016.

She outlined her aggressive indirect plans to ARN in 2017, claiming Dell aimed to reward competitive take-outs, heavily compensate individual sellers and drive business growth across multiple business lines.

As Dell EMC’s brand was subverted to Dell Technologies last year, Mullen spearheaded a new program to widen its tech portfolio.

“Our partners asked us to make it easier to do business across our full Dell Technologies portfolio, so we made it a top priority,” she said at the time. “By providing our partners with a clear roadmap and investing in training and development, partners will win even more deals and grow their business.”