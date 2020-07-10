Menu
Bostwick replaces Bowden at Microsoft NZ

New datacenre region a great opportunity for partners, says new partner director

Rob O'Neill Rob O'Neill (New Zealand Reseller News)
Credit: Rob O'Neill

Microsoft New Zealand has promoted Matt Bostwick to the role of commercial partner director, filling the vacancy left by Sarah Bowden’s move to Australia.

Bostwick brings experience from previous roles spanning public affairs, local government, telco, software start-ups, and most recently enterprise sales at Microsoft.

“Now more than ever New Zealand businesses need access to the right technology tools and support networks to be successful, and Microsoft will play an integral role in this," Bostwick said.

Microsoft NZ managing director, Vanessa Sorenson, said Bostwick had exceptional experience in the technology sector and is passionate about helping innovative New Zealand organisations succeed. 

"I look forward to seeing him support our partners to achieve more in this new role,” she said.

The appointment comes as Microsoft embarks on a two year project to establish a local datacentre region, with partner Canberra Data Centres to build two new datacentres.

“Even though we’re at the bottom of the world, Microsoft can enable New Zealand software start-ups and innovators to go global, by leveraging our partner networks and global cloud capabilities,” Bostwick said.

“This is particularly exciting as we progress plans to establish a Microsoft datacentre region in New Zealand. I believe this creates a huge growth opportunity for our partners, customers, and anyone in the innovation ecosystem in Aotearoa. 

"Not only will they be able to develop innovative solutions locally, it will allow faster acceleration of digital transformation and contribute to our economic rebuild.”


