Google Cloud’s Anthos comes to HPE Greenlake

Credit: Google Cloud

Google Cloud has officially made its integration with Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s (HPE) Greenlake open to customers.

The public cloud provider’s HPE GreenLake for Anthos will now be generally available, meaning partners in Australia and New Zealand will have access to it.

According to Google Cloud, the move will allow partners and customers to deploy containers on demand without having to manage the underlying infrastructure on-premises.

As HPE is a build, sell and services partner of Google Cloud, it will be providing advisory and professional services, managing capacity, billing and supporting the entire stack.

The platform will function via HPE Greenlake’s pay-per-use billing model, while the vendor will monitor usage and provisions additional available capacity ahead of demand.

Anthos will be available with three HPE solutions: HPE SimpliVity hyperconverged infrastructure, HPE Nimble Storage dHCI and HPE Synergy composable infrastructure.

Meanwhile, it will also offer HPE Reference Architectures for Anthos GKE deployed on-premises for those who want to build their own infrastructure.

“As a trusted Google partner, we are pleased to offer HPE GreenLake for Anthos to provide our joint customers choice and the cloud experience on premises that best meets their needs and provides the greatest positive outcomes for their business,” Keith White, SVP and GM of HPE GreenLake Cloud said.