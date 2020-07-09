Menu
Madison Technologies signs distie deal with Poynting Antennas

Covers the vendor’s entire product range for Australia and New Zealand

Sasha Karen Sasha Karen (ARN)
Paul Calabro (Madison Technologies)

Queensland-based networking and communications distributor Madison Technologies has added vendor Poynting Antennas to its portfolio.

Under the new agreement, Madison Technologies will provide the antenna vendor’s entire product range to Australia and New Zealand.

This includes solutions that cover 3G, 4G, 5G and LTE technologies, GPS, internet of things (IoT) long range (LoRa) and Sigfox technologies, radio-frequency identification (RFID) and WiFi applications.

The verticals Poynting Antennas’ products are targeted towards include mining and tunnelling, utilities, transport, marine, agriculture and renewable energy. 

According to Paul Calabro, CEO of Madison Technologies, the agreement would support the distributor’s customers and partners.

“We look forward to building the Poynting program in alignment with our customer and supply partner programs in the region,” he said.

“Poynting is a top global provider of integrated antenna solutions with over 24 years of design and development capability.

“Our partnership with Poynting will provide our customers with high quality, reliable and diverse solutions for wireless high-speed data applications across the verticals we operate in.”

The new agreement follows the distributor's recent deal with industrial communications vendor InHand Technologies, which focuses on its IoT connectivity solutions.


