Rhipe inks A/NZ distie deal with Backup365

For the distribution of Backup365’s SaaS automated and managed cloud data protection platform

Credit: Gino Demeer

Rhipe has signed a distribution agreement with data protection independent software vendor (ISV) Backup365 for the Australian and New Zealand region.

The deal covers Backup365’s software as-a-service (SaaS) automated and managed cloud data protection platform, which is aimed at the customers of managed service providers (MSP).

According to a statement from the cloud software distributor, the agreement is part of its plans for expansion by providing a “comprehensive suite of solutions for businesses of all sizes”.

Tovia Va’aelua, Rhipe’s general manager for A/NZ, claimed that Backup365 was a unique offering for its A/NZ channel community.

“This distribution agreement provides a complementary solution for SMB [small- to medium-sized businesses] that need to maintain cloud data backups while retaining accessibility of what is business critical data,” he said.

Andrew Johnson, Backup365 CEO, added that Rhipe was a “natural fit” for the company due to its large channel community reach in the region.

“We’re both 100 percent Australian organisations solely dedicated to cloud solutions for MSPs and their customers with a growth strategy focused on the burgeoning Asian market,” he said.

Launched in 2017, Backup365 started due to Johnson consistently hearing from MSPs that their customers were not aware they were responsible for maintaining their own backups, and that their data would be safe just because it was in the cloud.

“We wanted to bridge that gap for MSPs, with an easy to deploy, locally supported, cost-effective solution,” said Johnson. 

“We’ve engineered a frictionless provisioning solution that ensures a painless experience for customer and partner whilst delivering peace of mind when it comes to data protection for the long term.”

Rhipe is also gearing up to grow its business through acquisitions after raising nearly A$34 million in investor capital back in April.


