Deloitte bolsters regional managed security services play through NTT talent

Dwayn Lythgo tasked with leading AP Cybersphere

Credit: Dreamstime

Deloitte has moved to enhance managed security services across Asia Pacific through the appointment of Dwayn Lythgo as managing director of Cybersphere.

Joining from NTT, Singapore-based Lythgo is tasked with shaping the consultancy giant’s regional managed security services strategy through Cybersphere, a virtual delivery centre incorporating regional Cyber Intelligence Centres (CICs) in Australia, India and Southeast Asia.

Lythgo joins the business from NTT Security having previously held the position of vice president of Operations, following leadership roles at SingTel and CSC.

“Cyber security is a global priority as businesses and individuals are pushed to accelerate their digital transformation and consumption in order to thrive,” Lythgo said. “It is imperative that fast, efficient and cost-effective service is made available so that business needs can be swiftly addressed in today’s climate, and I look forward to help meet these needs through AP Cybersphere.”

Cybersphere is designed to provide increased opportunities across “cross-border systemic innovation”, with a specific focus on advanced cyber analytics and artificial intelligence (AI).

“The AP Cybersphere will enable Deloitte to redefine the quality, innovation and capital efficiency of managed cyber services across the region,” added Dave Kennedy, leader of Risk Advisory across Asia Pacific at Deloitte. “Dwayn’s expertise and exceptional reputation managing cyber services for defence, government and enterprise will expand the capability of our Risk Advisory practice across the region and deliver significant outcomes for our clients.”

In leading AP Cybersphere, Lythgo will draw on past experience running cloud and cyber transformation projects in Australia, Asia, Middle East and Africa, in addition to establishing multiple Security Operations Centres across the region.

“Dwayn brings with him a wealth of experience and leadership skills that will take our clients’ experience of our already leading managed security services to the next level, and develop our cyber and security talent for the future,” said James Nunn-Price, leader of Cyber across Asia Pacific at Deloitte.

“The launch of the AP Cybersphere builds on the investments we have made so far to help our clients at this critical time with the “new normal” post-Covid-19 with leading cyber capabilities in Asia Pacific and beyond.”


