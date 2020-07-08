Menu
SecOps buys Prima Solutions to boost risk management profile

SecOps buys Prima Solutions to boost risk management profile

Byout follows SecOps' inclusion on all-of-government security panel

Consulting and managed security services provider SecOps NZ has acquired Wellington-based Prima Solutions, a specialist in information security risk management and compliance.

The acquisition, along with inclusion on the all-of government security and related services procurement panel, will allow Auckland-based SecOps NZ to offer clients a high value, tailored risk assessment and management service. 

SecOps NZ’s operations director Diljit Bolla said the need for organisations to have a solid risk management programme was increasing. 

“Everyone is having to make fast decisions to respond to changing market conditions, while also dealing with increased complexity; managing data privacy, threat management and compliance," he said.

Risk management, threat management and governance were critical to the effective safeguarding of most organisations’ assets, Bolla said. 

"We’ve wanted to increase the level of service we offer in this area for some time and Prima Solutions significantly boosts our capability to deliver assessments and consulting services across the risk management field.”

Bolla said with the updated Privacy Act coming into effect from 1 December, businesses will be faced with the requirement to report serious breaches to the Privacy Commissioner and any affected individuals if it caused serious harm, or posed a risk of causing someone serious harm.

“In readiness for this change in legislation, organisations need to consider how they will comply with this updated requirement," he said.

"We’re also seeing a step change in cloud adoption in New Zealand and in turn, an increased demand in cloud compliance and privacy impact assessments. 

"Boards are demanding increased levels of assurance that as data owners, more rigour is applied to the control and processing of this data.”


Tags risk managementprivacySecOpssecurityPrima Solutions

