Alcatel touts channel opportunities as Rainbow platform comes to Australia

Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise (ALE) is to relocate its Rainbow communications platform to Australia in an effort to help partners in the Trans-Tasman region overcome data sovereignty issues.

The communications and infrastructure vendor previously housed the cloud-based video and communications platform in Singaporean and European data centres.

However, the French-American company will now operate Rainbow from its on-premises infrastructure at its Sydney base, plus an Australian third-party colocation centre.

As part of the move, ALE has also relocated cloud leader David Pryke from Singapore to Sydney, where he will eventually form a new team around Rainbow.

Using Amazon Web Services (AWS) as its backbone, the Rainbow platform provides video conferencing of up to 120 participants.



“I am pleased to share that we now have a local instance of the cloud, hosted in a data centre in Sydney, Australia. In addition to the benefits from Rainbow’s enhancements, our local Australia and New Zealand customers will enjoy a superior data security and user experience,” said Karl Sice, country business leader of ALE Australia and New Zealand.

Speaking to ARN, Sice added that having a local data centre is a “must have” for both Australia and New Zealand partners, especially those working with customers with strict data sovereignty rules, like those in government and healthcare.

According to Sice, a go-to-market package will now be available for the A/NZ channel following investment from ALE global, which includes market development and training.

The relocation coincides with a number of upgrades made to Rainbow, including a streamlined design and user experience, plus more bespoke options.

