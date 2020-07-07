Inde strengthens SOC with LogRhythm

Scott Parker (Inde) Credit: Inde

Christchurch managed services provider Inde has ramped up its security operations centre through a partnership with LogRhythm.

Under a new agreement, made via distributor Chillisoft, Inde will use LogRhythm’s NextGen SIEM Platform in order to heighten its security responsiveness for end users.

Chillisoft, LogRhythm’s cyber security solutions distributor in New Zealand, will provide Inde with ongoing pre and post-sales technical training, sales, and marketing support to deliver the platform.

“We have exceptional technical people working with our enterprise customers and they need to have the best tools at their disposal. That led us to selecting LogRhythm as the right platform to drive our SOC,” said Scott Parker, Inde security architect.

“Its ability to scale, handle large volumes and respond to network anomalies were all important to delivering the right outcomes for our customers.”

“At the same time, LogRhythm’s automation functionality enables SOC management to remove manual processes, freeing up valuable time for our expert staff to focus on other critical security endeavours,” he added.

LogRhythm’s SIEM software aggregates data from multiple sources to manage security alerts generated by a network and system.

The vendor, Chillisoft and Inde will jointly introduce the LogRhythm feature functionality service to New Zealand businesses through a series of virtual forums in August.

“Our business in general and especially in a market like New Zealand is fuelled by successful service provider relationships,” said Simon Howe, LogRhythm’s VP of sales for Asia Pacific.

“Increasingly, our customers are achieving outcomes for security by working with market leading service providers to run and manage security.

“We’re thrilled to work with an established company like Inde which has the experience, maturity and strong reputation to handle the critical cyber security requirements of today’s enterprises.”