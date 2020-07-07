Menu
Inde strengthens SOC with LogRhythm

Inde strengthens SOC with LogRhythm

Brings in LogRhythm’s NextGen SIEM Platform

Eleanor Dickinson Eleanor Dickinson (New Zealand Reseller News)
Comments
Scott Parker (Inde)

Scott Parker (Inde)

Credit: Inde

Christchurch managed services provider Inde has ramped up its security operations centre through a partnership with LogRhythm.

Under a new agreement, made via distributor Chillisoft, Inde will use LogRhythm’s NextGen SIEM Platform in order to heighten its security responsiveness for end users.

Chillisoft, LogRhythm’s cyber security solutions distributor in New Zealand, will provide  Inde with ongoing pre and post-sales technical training, sales, and marketing support to deliver the platform.

“We have exceptional technical people working with our enterprise customers and they need to have the best tools at their disposal. That led us to selecting LogRhythm as the right platform to drive our SOC,” said Scott Parker, Inde security architect.  

“Its ability to scale, handle large volumes and respond to network anomalies were all important to delivering the right outcomes for our customers.”

 “At the same time, LogRhythm’s automation functionality enables SOC management to remove manual processes, freeing up valuable time for our expert staff to focus on other critical security endeavours,” he added.

LogRhythm’s SIEM software aggregates data from multiple sources to manage security alerts generated by a network and system.  

The vendor, Chillisoft and Inde will jointly introduce the LogRhythm feature functionality service to New Zealand businesses through a series of virtual forums in August.  

“Our business in general and especially in a market like New Zealand is fuelled by successful service provider relationships,” said Simon Howe, LogRhythm’s VP of sales for Asia Pacific.

“Increasingly, our customers are achieving outcomes for security by working with market leading service providers to run and manage security.  

“We’re thrilled to work with an established company like Inde which has the experience, maturity and strong reputation to handle the critical cyber security requirements of today’s enterprises.”


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags New ZealandchillisoftLogRhythmIndeSIEM platform

Events

Brand Post

Featured

Slideshows

Meet the Reseller News 30 Under 30 Tech Awards 2020 winners

Meet the Reseller News 30 Under 30 Tech Awards 2020 winners

This year’s Reseller News 30 Under 30 Tech Awards were held as an integral part of the first entirely virtual Emerging Leaders​ forum, an annual event dedicated to identifying, educating and showcasing the New Zealand technology market’s rising stars. The 30 Under 30 Tech Awards 2020 recognised the outstanding achievements and business excellence of 30 talented individuals​, across both young leaders and those just starting out. In this slideshow, Reseller News honours this year's winners and captures their thoughts about how their ideas of leadership have changed over time.​

Meet the Reseller News 30 Under 30 Tech Awards 2020 winners
Reseller News Exchange Auckland: Beyond the myths — how partners can master cloud security

Reseller News Exchange Auckland: Beyond the myths — how partners can master cloud security

This exclusive Reseller News Exchange event in Auckland explored the challenges facing the partner community on the cloud security frontier, as well as market trends, customer priorities and how the channel can capitalise on the opportunities available. In association with Arrow, Bitdefender, Exclusive Networks, Fortinet and Palo Alto Networks. Photos by Gino Demeer.

Reseller News Exchange Auckland: Beyond the myths — how partners can master cloud security
Reseller News welcomes industry figures at 2020 Hall of Fame lunch

Reseller News welcomes industry figures at 2020 Hall of Fame lunch

Reseller News welcomed 2019 inductees - Leanne Buer, Ross Jenkins and Terry Dunn - to the fourth running of the Reseller News Hall of Fame lunch, held at the French Cafe in Auckland. The inductees discussed the changing face of the IT channel ecosystem in New Zealand and what it means to be a Reseller News Hall of Fame inductee. Photos by Gino Demeer.

Reseller News welcomes industry figures at 2020 Hall of Fame lunch
Show Comments
 