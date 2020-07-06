Menu
Ministry of Health changes tack, scopes integration services panel

Lack of in-house capability identified during earlier registration of interest process

Rob O'Neill Rob O'Neill (New Zealand Reseller News)
Comments
Credit: Supplied

After testing the market for a single integration solution last year, the Ministry of Health is now aiming to appoint a panel of integration  service providers.

The ministry released a tender yesterday seeking providers for its panel. A supplier briefing is scheduled for next week with registrations closing on Friday.

Selected panelists will provide technical, delivery, strategic, and operational capability to support the ministry.

The ministry said following evaluation of responses to its first registration of interest (ROI) process, it had shifted its strategy from a platform as a service (PaaS) based integration solution to an ecosystem of integration tools and products to meet organisational demands. 

"This focuses on ‘best in class’ and ‘fit for purpose’ products rather than a single platform," it said.

The ROI helped the ministry to understand its own lack of specialist in-house integration resource capability, which was needed to establish the integration eco-system. 

"This understanding supported the need to establish a panel of capable suppliers to provide integration professional services support to the Ministry to reach its integration vision," the tender says.

Once established, the Ministry will conduct secondary procurement across the panel for specific projects or support services.

"The ministry’s integration requirements are likely to grow significantly, therefore, it is critical that suppliers are able to scale up their resource support to the Ministry to meet the requirements as needed," the tender said.

The proposed contract term is two years, plus an option to extend for up to an additional two years.


Tags integrationpanelMinistry of Health

