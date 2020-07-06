Take two: Greater Wellington council inks deal with TechOne to replace SAP

Credit: Supplied

Greater Wellington Regional Council is having a second stab at replacing its SAP enterprise software, this time with TechnologyOne.

The council embarked on its systems replacement project, called Optimus, in 2016 and selected Dutch software company Unit4 as its provider in 2018 only to abandon them and go back to market the following year.

At the time, the council expensed $3 million of spending on the first project and some planned investment was also pushed out into thee current financial year.

The council inked a deal with TechnologyOne to implement its OneCouncil cloud based software last December.

The council said the project has five major releases: enterprise budgeting (planned for delivery in October 2020); HR and payroll (November 2020); finance, capital project delivery, contracts and enterprise asset management (May 2021); extended asset functionality, e.g. strategic asset management (estimated September 2021), and; extended HR and procurement functionality (also estimated September 2021).

Greater Wellington Regional Council declined to share the project's budget with Reseller News but it has been requested under the Local Government Official Information Act.



However, one council minute from 1 June 2019, before the TechnologyOne contract was inked, put the capital budget for Optimus at $5.5 million.

Wellington City Council also runs TechnologyOne's OneCouncil which was selected in 2015 and rolled out in a project that reportedly cost $19.75 million.

According to TechnologyOne, 73 per cent of Australian and New Zealand residents live in a council powered by its software.