Menu
Enterprises ‘struggling’ to scale AI projects

Enterprises ‘struggling’ to scale AI projects

More than half have at least moved beyond proof-of-concepts

Eleanor Dickinson Eleanor Dickinson (ARN)
Comments

Organisations across the world are still finding it tough to scale artificial intelligence projects throughout their entire enterprise, according to research by Capgemini.

A new report by the systems integrator revealed that only 13 per cent of companies have rolled out multiple artificial intelligence applications across numerous teams.

Almost three-quarters of organisations, which encompass 950 firms with at least one billion dollars in annual revenue, have been unable to deploy a single application if they started before 2019.

However, the report showed some promise for organisations who were just kicking off their AI initiatives, with those moving beyond AI pilots and proof of concepts increasing from 36 per cent to 53 per cent since the SI’s last report in 2017.

Around 13 per cent of those featured had reached at-scale status, rolling out multiple AI applications across numerous teams.

Of those particular companies, 78 per cent claimed to be scaling their AI initiatives at the same pace as before the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

Indeed, a fifth of that percentage had actually increased the pace of deployment, the report claimed. 

“However, while progress has been made in moving beyond pilots to deployment, scaling those AI deployments across the enterprise has proven to be tough,” the report added.

Meanwhile, companies leading the way with scaling AI initiatives largely included the life sciences sector, in particular pharmaceuticals.

More than a quarter of these organisations, around 27 per cent, successfully deployed use cases in production and continue to scale, the report said. 

Unsurprisingly, pharma spent 17 per cent of their revenue on research and development and were said to have also made significant AI bets in areas such as drug development, R&D and diagnosis.

Retail was the next highest sector, accounting for 21 per cent of businesses scaling their AI usage. 

“Nine in 10 focused on high complexity use cases, for example, leaving a large, untapped opportunity in low-complexity cases,” the report said. “Today, the industry is at least outperforming some other segments in the number of scale leaders it has.”


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags Capgeminiartificial intelligence

Events

Brand Post

Featured

Slideshows

Meet the Reseller News 30 Under 30 Tech Awards 2020 winners

Meet the Reseller News 30 Under 30 Tech Awards 2020 winners

This year’s Reseller News 30 Under 30 Tech Awards were held as an integral part of the first entirely virtual Emerging Leaders​ forum, an annual event dedicated to identifying, educating and showcasing the New Zealand technology market’s rising stars. The 30 Under 30 Tech Awards 2020 recognised the outstanding achievements and business excellence of 30 talented individuals​, across both young leaders and those just starting out. In this slideshow, Reseller News honours this year's winners and captures their thoughts about how their ideas of leadership have changed over time.​

Meet the Reseller News 30 Under 30 Tech Awards 2020 winners
Reseller News Exchange Auckland: Beyond the myths — how partners can master cloud security

Reseller News Exchange Auckland: Beyond the myths — how partners can master cloud security

This exclusive Reseller News Exchange event in Auckland explored the challenges facing the partner community on the cloud security frontier, as well as market trends, customer priorities and how the channel can capitalise on the opportunities available. In association with Arrow, Bitdefender, Exclusive Networks, Fortinet and Palo Alto Networks. Photos by Gino Demeer.

Reseller News Exchange Auckland: Beyond the myths — how partners can master cloud security
Reseller News welcomes industry figures at 2020 Hall of Fame lunch

Reseller News welcomes industry figures at 2020 Hall of Fame lunch

Reseller News welcomed 2019 inductees - Leanne Buer, Ross Jenkins and Terry Dunn - to the fourth running of the Reseller News Hall of Fame lunch, held at the French Cafe in Auckland. The inductees discussed the changing face of the IT channel ecosystem in New Zealand and what it means to be a Reseller News Hall of Fame inductee. Photos by Gino Demeer.

Reseller News welcomes industry figures at 2020 Hall of Fame lunch
Show Comments
 