Vodafone NZ taps AWS to launch Vodafone Connect cloud contact centre

Vodafone Connect is based on the Amazon Connect cloud contact centre platform

Rob O'Neill Rob O'Neill (New Zealand Reseller News)
Comments
Lindsay Zwart (Vodafone NZ)

Credit: Supplied

Vodafone NZ is launching a new contact centre solution running on Amazon Web Services (AWS) as COVID-19 disruption accelerates demand for flexible cloud-based services.

Vodafone Connect is designed to support organisations with customer contact and engagements, create personalised customer experiences and reduce costs.

Vodafone NZ enterprise director Lindsay Zwart said while traditional call centre systems can offer a technically-sound approach for some companies, the move to remote working as a result of COVID-19 had accelerated the need for more New Zealand businesses to adopt cloud-based solutions.

“By working with AWS, we are offering the world’s most comprehensive and broadly adopted cloud platform service for our customers, with the option to tap into the expertise of Vodafone NZ to help organisations create cost efficiencies, rapidly scale to meet demand, and leverage technology to build unique and personal experiences," Zwart said.

Vodafone Connect offered a fully-featured, customisable, and locally supported solution built on AWS’s cloud contact centre platform, Amazon Connect. 

It uses technology such as machine learning and data analytics to automate interactions and provided agents with access to real-time data to create a personalised service, and reduce resolution times.

Vodafone Connect uses demand-based pricing that can be flexible to suit the needs of businesses.

Vodafone said its own comparison research showed businesses could save more than 50 per cent on annual subscription and usage costs by replacing legacy contact centre solutions with Vodafone Connect.

The solution integrates existing customer relationship management platforms such as email, social media, and SMS, into one user interface, combining real-time data on previous interactions to help agents provide a seamless customer experience and increase efficiency. 

It can also scale to support thousands of call centre agents at a time without the need for manual intervention.

Nick Walton, AWS managing director for commercial sector in New Zealand, said technology was paving the way for innovative new customer experiences and helps organisations leverage data to better understand and connect with their customers.

“As personalisation increasingly becomes an important driver of brand advocacy, more organisations in New Zealand are looking at how they can take advantage of cloud to create memorable customer connections, and increase the efficiency of their contact centres," he said.

Vodafone NZ is offering a free 30-day demo for up to 10 users.


