Menu
Security issues resolved, CCL/Revera gains government IaaS recertification

Security issues resolved, CCL/Revera gains government IaaS recertification

After a year, CCL/Revera's all of government IaaS service is finally recertified

Rob O'Neill Rob O'Neill (New Zealand Reseller News)
Comments
Andrew Allan (CCL/Revera)

Andrew Allan (CCL/Revera)

Credit: IDG

Infrastructure and IT services provider CCL/Revera has come in from the cold, gaining recertification for its all-of-government infrastructure-as-a-service offering.

Still unspecified security issues were identified in the Spark-owned company's datacentres a year ago and it has been working towards recertification since then.

The company achieved that on schedule at the end of June, the Department of Internal Affairs confirmed to Reseller News.

“CCL/Revera has been working closely with the DIA, and last month completed recertification," Andrew Allan, CEO of CCL/Revera, said.

"This was a top priority for our business and we completed the necessary work as quickly as possible in keeping with our commitment to our long-standing government relationship."

The issue was revealed by Reseller News in January, when a health sector ICT project report revealed a major datacentre project for northern region district health boards was described as "at risk" due to delays in CCL/Revera achieving recertification.

Revera, now CCL, is one of three providers on the Department of Internal Affairs' (DIA) infrastructure as a service (IaaS) panel, the others being Datacom and IBM.

The update on digital health projects published by the Ministry of Health late last year reported that a Northern Region Datacentre (IaaS) project was running seven months late "due to delays in the Revera recertification".

The project was coded red on a green-amber-red "traffic-light" scale and its confidence rating described as "at risk". 

Around the same time, the Ministry of Health stopped its up to then regular reporting on major sector ICT projects.

"The Ministry's monthly report on digital health initiatives was paused at the beginning of the year to allow for a strategic reset of the process," the Ministry told Reseller News.

"This meant that no reports were issued in January and February, and with the advent of the COVID-19 response in March, we have yet to restart the reporting process. Reporting in the new format is anticipated to begin from July this year."

An official information request to DIA, the government's lead digital agency, produced a report and letter of commitment from Allan to fix the issues.

Specifics of the issues then blocking recertification had, however, been redacted from the document and the service security audit risk report that identified the problems in the first place was withheld.

DIA told Reseller News in January that there are two components to Revera's IaaS offering that need to be recertified: the physical security of one of its three datacentres and the infrastructure services provided from all of them.

As to the DHBs' Northern Region Datacentre project, shared ICT service provider HealthAlliance said it was in the final stages of the approval process for the planned shift to government-mandated infrastructure-as-a-service platforms.

"At this time HealthAlliance is not in a position to disclose the preferred supplier, given the on-going status of commercial negotiations and the need to protect the integrity of this process," it said in a statement. 

"We’ll be in a position to share more information at the conclusion of these negotiations."

A large number of central and local government agencies are clients of Revera, among the biggest being Inland Revenue and Auckland Council.


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags iaasInfrastructure as a ServiceCCLsparkRevera CCL/Reverasecurity datacentres

Events

Brand Post

Featured

Slideshows

Meet the Reseller News 30 Under 30 Tech Awards 2020 winners

Meet the Reseller News 30 Under 30 Tech Awards 2020 winners

This year’s Reseller News 30 Under 30 Tech Awards were held as an integral part of the first entirely virtual Emerging Leaders​ forum, an annual event dedicated to identifying, educating and showcasing the New Zealand technology market’s rising stars. The 30 Under 30 Tech Awards 2020 recognised the outstanding achievements and business excellence of 30 talented individuals​, across both young leaders and those just starting out. In this slideshow, Reseller News honours this year's winners and captures their thoughts about how their ideas of leadership have changed over time.​

Meet the Reseller News 30 Under 30 Tech Awards 2020 winners
Reseller News Exchange Auckland: Beyond the myths — how partners can master cloud security

Reseller News Exchange Auckland: Beyond the myths — how partners can master cloud security

This exclusive Reseller News Exchange event in Auckland explored the challenges facing the partner community on the cloud security frontier, as well as market trends, customer priorities and how the channel can capitalise on the opportunities available. In association with Arrow, Bitdefender, Exclusive Networks, Fortinet and Palo Alto Networks. Photos by Gino Demeer.

Reseller News Exchange Auckland: Beyond the myths — how partners can master cloud security
Reseller News welcomes industry figures at 2020 Hall of Fame lunch

Reseller News welcomes industry figures at 2020 Hall of Fame lunch

Reseller News welcomed 2019 inductees - Leanne Buer, Ross Jenkins and Terry Dunn - to the fourth running of the Reseller News Hall of Fame lunch, held at the French Cafe in Auckland. The inductees discussed the changing face of the IT channel ecosystem in New Zealand and what it means to be a Reseller News Hall of Fame inductee. Photos by Gino Demeer.

Reseller News welcomes industry figures at 2020 Hall of Fame lunch
Show Comments
 