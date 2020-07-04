Microsoft specialist Avanade advances through GitHub, strengthens developer play

Credit: Dreamstime

Avanade has achieved advanced services and channel partner status with GitHub, kick-starting plans to modernise software development across the enterprise.

In becoming the first global systems integrator (GSI) to achieve such status, the Microsoft specialist will provide GitHub’s Enterprise platform to customers in a move designed to allow businesses to deploy open source without externally sharing propriety code.

Acquired by Microsoft in June 2018, GitHub operates as one of the largest developer community and platforms across the world, as a key breeding ground for open source projects.

“Avanade will help us roll out GitHub Enterprise at the scale that large companies need,” said Leon Jones, head of Partner and Channel at GitHub. “GitHub and Avanade share a similar goal of modernising software development and bringing world-class tools to customers.”

Through GitHub’s Enterprise platform, Avanade aims to help customers reduce time to market for business-critical development projects, in addition to providing access to mission-critical tools such as source code security, development analytics and InnerSource management.

“GitHub is where all developers want to be,” added Craig Wood, executive of Software Engineering at Avanade. “There is a skills crisis worldwide, with corporations desperately looking for developer talent.

“With 50 million developers, GitHub and its Enterprise platform enables organisations to bring developer experience in house, and we at Avanade can help bring the expertise to ensure large organisations benefit from it. Our validation acknowledges this.”

According to Wood, reduced software development times - supported by the ability to create "cloud-ready" code capable of automatically detecting security vulnerabilities - rank as the leading benefits for businesses.

“Businesses are looking to leverage skills from outside their organisation with what they have internally to maximise creativity and bring innovation to future digital product development, joined up with code they can keep secure and own,” he said.