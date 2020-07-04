Tradewinds adds Dialpad and recognises top partners

Tony Heywood (Tradewinds) Credit: Tradewinds

Cloud-based, mobile business communications platform Dialpad has expanded its agreement with Telarus subsidiary Tradewinds Technology Brokerage to cover Australia and New Zealand.

The agreement includes the entire Dialpad portfolio including Talk, Contact Center and UberConference.

The deal sees Tradewinds become Dialpad’s first master agent partner in Australia and New Zealand after striking a reseller deal earlier in the year with Untangled ICT.

“Adding Dialpad to the Tradewinds portfolio is a win for partners who are looking to help small businesses to enterprises with one unified platform for voice and video conferencing needs,” Tradewinds A/NZ regional vice president Tony Heywood said.

“With more and more companies transitioning to work from home, Dialpad is uniquely positioned to help partners be the technology consultants for these companies.”

Tradewinds recently held its virtual partner and supplier awards for 2019 focused on attributes of loyalty, innovation, consistent performance and overall turnover.

Unified communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) vendor RingCentral was awarded Supplier of the Year, in recognition of helping Tradewinds set up its A/NZ business.

“RingCentral was instrumental in helping Tradewinds set up business in A/NZ and continue to be the strongest of supporters of our business,” Heywood said. “Ben Swanson and his team have been consistently engaged with Tradewinds’ partners, with solid, channel friendly processes to ensure deal protection, deal qualification and deal closure.”

“For partners, it takes guts and determination to win in this market. For our vendors, they are putting their trust in us, based on our significant business out of the US.”

Partner of the Year went to Giles Potter from Great Outcomes in New Zealand. Heywood said the company had generated more than $120,000 in revenue per month for its suppliers.

“Great Outcomes has demonstrated a high level of intimacy with its customers’," Heywood said. "[They] clearly understand business drivers, providing innovative solutions and bringing together multiple suppliers across CCaaS [contact centre-as-a-service], UCaaS, IoT, and infrastructure. Giles has been with us from the very early days and has demonstrated loyalty and trust every step of the way."

Potter added that since signing with Tradewinds 18 months ago, Great Outcomes has gained access to a full suite of contact centre suppliers.

“We are deeply grateful for the support received from the Tradewinds team, as well as the comprehensive support from the suppliers that we have engaged through them," he said.

"Looking forward to all that Great Outcomes can achieve with this relationship now on solid ground."