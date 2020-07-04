Cisco promotes Luke Power as new A/NZ partner director

Cisco's new A/NZ partner director Luke Power Credit: Luke Power

Cisco has promoted Luke Power as its new A/NZ partner organisation director, replacing Tara Ridley, who moved to Salesforce in May.

Power has worked his way through the ranks in the past three years, starting out as NSW regional manager, before most recently serving as Cisco’s A/NZ head of small business and distribution.

Prior to joining Cisco, he also worked in top management roles at McAfee, Avaya and Nortel.

According to an update on Power's LinkedIn profile, he will be responsible for the overall strategic direction and leadership of the A/NZ partner organisation including distribution and small business.

The new role sees Power charged with leading a dedicated team of regional managers, partner managers, BDMs and specialists.

Ridley departed Cisco after more than 13 years with the company.

In a recent interview with ARN, Cisco’s global channel chief Oliver Tuszik, discussed the importance of partner profitability during these challenging times among new updates to program initiatives to help ease some of their financial burden.