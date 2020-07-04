Menu
Specialist distributor Chillisoft bags Imperva for its portfolio

Imperva, taking a partner first approach, already has a local point of presence and customers

Rob O'Neill
Alex Teh (Chillisoft)

Credit: Supplied

Cybersecurity specialist distributor Chillisoft is adding Imperva to its stable of cybersecurity solutions. 

Imperva develops systems to protect customers’ digital assets by accurately detecting and blocking incoming threats.

“Imperva is an exciting addition to our portfolio as they provide leading solutions in the enterprise data security, web application, BOT protection, and CDN [content delivery network] markets," said Chillisoft CEO Alex Teh.  

Businesses engaging in online e-commerce businesses need to not only protect these web applications, but improve the user experience of online shopping and browsing, Teh added.

“Imperva already has a significant New Zealand customer base, and the fact they have a New Zealand ‘point of presence’ providing application security, DDoS and caching functionality makes them an attractive vendor for government, mid-market, and enterprise customers,” he added.

Imperva area vice president Terry Durnin said as the company continued to invest in and build out its channel first strategy in New Zealand, it was actively seeking the right cybersecurity channel partnerships. 

"Chillisoft will give us a great platform to build a strong channel community capable of assisting our customers secure their digital journey," he said.

As organisations continued and accelerated their digital journeys, adopting secure coding practices, protecting
digital web and API assets and cloud data were critical capabilities underpinning transformation, he said.

"Whilst COVID-19 may have shifted some priorities around, meeting compliance, regulatory, and security obligations has not changed."


