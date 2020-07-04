Vodafone sells its Auckland customer datacentre to Plan B

Vodafone says the partnership would enable both companies to strengthen their digital capabilities

Frazer Scott (Plan B) Credit: Reseller News

The technology solutions company Plan B has acquired Vodafone New Zealand’s Auckland-based customer datacentre, taking over the operations and management, with Vodafone NZ continuing to manage relationships with its customers.

The deal means Plan B will have three datacentre premises in Auckland, and further datacentres in Wellington and Christchurch.

Plan B CEO Frazer Scott said the acquisition will enable further growth in datacentre services with demand peaking on the back of the recent COVID lockdown, as well as deepening a long-standing relationship with Vodafone.

“The recent lockdown due to Coronavirus has highlighted the enormous benefits of storing data in secure offsite premises, accessible through cloud services,” he said.

“We are focused on helping our customers connect, protect and enable their businesses in an increasingly cloud-first world – whether that’s outsourcing their datacentre operations, moving to hybrid or public cloud, or building modern networks to enable their cloud journey."

Vodafone and Plan B had enjoyed a "great working relationship" over many years, Scott said, and the new deal built on that.

"We look forward to continuing to work together as our customers enjoy the security of knowing their data is safe with us.”

Vodafone NZ enterprise director Lindsay Zwart said Vodafone customers would notice no difference in day-to-day operations, however this partnership would enable both companies to strengthen the digital capabilities they offered.

“We already offer a range of world-class cloud services and our commitment to data security sees many customers entrusting us with their business solutions,” Zwart said.

“With over twenty years of ICT and business continuity experience, Plan B is now one of New Zealand’s largest datacentre operators.

"This partnership will further strengthen our capabilities as we continue to offer customers secure, scalable and cost-effective cloud-based solutions.”

No sale price was disclosed for the datacentre, which has 1 megawatt capacity.