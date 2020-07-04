Assurity Consulting takes its software quality smarts to the cloud

A major supplier to Inland Revenue's transformation, Assurity aims to accelerate the return from digital services

Ben Hayman (Assurity Consulting) Credit: Supplied

Software quality consultancy Assurity Consulting is launching a cloud platform to share the quality assurance approaches it uses to help some of NZ’s most high-profile business transformations succeed.

Assurity Cloud, built on AWS, was launched with the aim of reducing the cost of technical transformations and accelerating the return from digital services for NZ organisations.

The company said its new platform provided "a true outside in view" of the digital experience for its customers, users and digital ecosystem partners.

For teams working on the highly complex task of migrating from older systems to new platforms, Assurity Cloud automated thousands of tests to ensure quality of service while the organisation transformed its technical foundations.

With technical application programming interfaces (APIs) being a key enabler, the platform also offered a self-service model to manage hundreds of digital partnerships for a fraction of the normal cost, Assurity said.

“Never before has the need to be responsive and resilient mattered more to a business than in the current climate," said said Ben Hayman, Assurity's head of transformation.

"Assurity Cloud is designed for a DevOps and Agile approach to how organisations develop, deploy and operate highly successful, constantly evolving digital services.”

Assurity is known to have worked for the Ministry of Education, Customs and Stats NZ among others, according to agency reports.

However, a recent disclosure from Inland Revenue revealed it was also working at the heart of the country's largest transformation project, Inland Revenue's, booking nearly $21 million across three contracts in the nine months to 31 March, 2020.

That placed it behind only Fast Enterprises, the supplier of IRD's new software, and major consultancy Accenture in terms of earnings during the period.

Rogan Clarke, director of digital change at Inland Revenue, explained how this new industrialised process worked and how it was helping to both reduce costs and improve the customer experience, in a video four months ago.



Hayman said clients were getting significant value from the new approach and it enabled Assurity's consultants to focus on helping them with the truly valuable and differentiating aspects of their digital programmes.

"Reusing the very best of what works in the transformation of our local organisations is smart and increasingly essential if NZ is going to truly benefit from the opportunity that digital services present.”

While local organisations were the target, Assurity told Reseller News that because New Zealanders often need to do a lot with very little, this results in the development of "pretty unique approaches".

"The work Assurity undertakes with its NZ clients is enabling us to look at what we can commercialise for global reach - still from the basis of being an NZ service business but with a desire to gain growth through international markets and repeatable/productised service models.

"Being a service business is and always will be at the core of our DNA however we see the opportunity to scale through some targeted areas of IP productisation. Assurity Cloud is the first of these."

Credit: Supplied Assurity Cloud modules.

Organisations using Assurity Cloud had seen a reduction of the cost to on board their digital partners in the order of 90 per cent and the time to bring new services to market was reduced by 30 per cent or more, the company said.

The new platform also helped organisations address other business needs such as cost-containment and doing more with less, said Garth Hamilton, CEO, Assurity.

Founded in 2005, Assurity was a pioneer for Agile methods and DevOps practices in New Zealand and has since introduced other approaches to help clients improve customer experience, conduct A/B development and bring innovative products to market.

The underpinning cloud infrastructure for Assurity Cloud was built on AWS with a focus on Sydney to be close to the NZ market both geographically and legislatively.

Open source Cloudfoundry provided the basis on which to build to bring the ease of “cf push” and containerised workloads to the automated validation space.

The platform built on that by exposing additional APIs to allow comprehensive integration with continuous integration.

Through experience with Inland Revenue, Assurity said it recognised that both high availability, baked in security and supporting multi-tenancy would be key to product adoption.

Development languages include Spring, Golang, Groovy, Clojure, Angular and "their many friends" while infrastructure-as-code has been a strategy from the start.