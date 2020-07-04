Menu
NashTech appoints first A/NZ country manager

NashTech appoints first A/NZ country manager

Has operated locally for 10 years with management led from US

Rick Ferguson (NashTech)

Rick Ferguson (NashTech)

Credit: NashTech

IT services provider NashTech has appointed its first head of Australia and New Zealand after a decade of local operations.

The London-headquartered company has appointed Rick Ferguson as country manager, a move which sees him leave ScienceLogic after two years.

NashTech provides services in cloud and IT consulting and has a technical and sales team on the ground in Australia.

The company also has a large outsourcing team in Vietnam, through which it supplies most of the project resources.

“I am very pleased to have joined an organisation that is well positioned to help Australian and New Zealand organisations recover from the impacts of COVID-19, and to overcome the challenges that many of them will encounter,” Ferguson said.

Before joining ScienceLogic in 2017, Ferguson previously held roles at Cylance and Nexsan in Sydney.

“Rick is an accomplished business leader, experienced in providing digital transformation solutions for government, enterprise, mid-market, and service providers across the APAC Region,” said Nick Lonsdale, CEO of NashTech. 

“In order to remain competitive and rebound from the effects of COVID-19, companies are embarking on digital transformation journeys. Where an organisation lacks the internal workforce or skill sets to fulfil their digitisation objectives, it presents an ideal opportunity to partner with NashTech, and to harness our transformation expertise and resources.”


