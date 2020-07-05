Menu
LogicMonitor taps Infosys talent Swapnil Shah for channel leadership

Newly created role comes a year after LogicMonitor's local launch

Eleanor Dickinson
Software-as-a-service (SaaS) vendor LogicMonitor has appointed its first channel chief for Asia Pacific a year after launching in the region.

Former Infosys executive Swapnil Shah will take on the newly created role of APAC channel and alliances, handling the role from Sydney.

Shah most recently was associate director of cloud, infrastructure and security services at Infosys and has also held senior roles at Tech Mahindra and Tata Communications.

“I am excited to join LogicMonitor at a time when cloud-based monitoring is experiencing unprecedented growth,” said Swapnil. “I am a firm believer that hybrid environments are the future, and I was attracted to LogicMonitor due to its market-leading product that monitors both on-premises and cloud infrastructure; the company’s clear vision as defined by its executives; and the highly energetic and driven team in Australia.”

LogicMonitor first landed in Australia last February as the California-headquartered vendor launched its first global partner program.

"The channel is now more important than ever for LogicMonitor as we seek to expand and accelerate our regional footprint,” said LogicMonitor APAC regional manager Harry Guy.

“The extensive knowledge and experience Swapnil acquired working for leading systems integration companies will further accelerate the growth and scale of LogicMonitor’s channel organisation as we continue to seek new APAC partners.”

As a part of its regional expansion, LogicMonitor recently onboarded Victoria-based integrator Hagrid Solutions to grow its footprint in commercial enterprise and workflow management.


