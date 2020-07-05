Redshield hires heavy hitter to lead global sales push

Former security sales czar at Verizon and AT&T joins Wellington-based challenger

Andy Prow (RedShield) Credit: Supplied

Wellington-based web app shielding specialist RedShield is accelerating its push into international markets, appointing a New York-based chief revenue officer to lead global sales.

James Carrigan Jr joined the cyber security company from Verizon Communications, where he served as vice president and global managing director of cyber security solutions.

Before that he spent 10 years at AT&T as vice president of cyber security sales where he started and built the business unit to a US$500 million-plus organisation.

“I firmly believe in the RedShield product offering and its ability to take on security effectiveness for organisations," said Carrigan.

Redshield's expansion comes at a time when companies globally were looking to secure the productivity of their workforce and digitally transform their businesses, he said.

"Some of the top US businesses are taking notice, and I’m excited to be a part of that growth trajectory.”

Andy Prow, CEO and co-founder of RedShield, said Carrigan's appointment was a strong signal to the team and the industry that the company had a winning formula.

“Jim’s credentials speak for themselves, and as we look to scale our business in our global markets, Jim's experience, relationships and trusted credentials will help us to effectively reach customers who have a clear need for our solutions.”

The appointment followed RedShield's US$10 million series B funding round in September 2019.

RedShield began pushing into the US and other markets in 2017, inking reseller deals with Connect I.T. and BT during the year.