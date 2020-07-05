Menu
Zoom taps Connect NZ as first Kiwi Zoom Phone partner

Zoom taps Connect NZ as first Kiwi Zoom Phone partner

The COVID-19 lockdown vastly expanded Zoom's customer base worldwide

Auckland-based Connect NZ has become Zoom Video Communications' first partner in the Australia and New Zealand region with rights to sell the Zoom Phone service.

Zoom Phone, launching in NZ today, is a cloud phone system and the latest addition to the Zoom suite of products, which include Zoom Meetings and Chat, Zoom Video Webinars, and Zoom Rooms, operating across desktops, phones, mobile devices and conference room systems.  

It supports traditional enterprise phone system features while delivering Zoom’s user experience and single app control.

Connect NZ general manager Keith Block said the New Zealand company has been a Zoom partner for five years, and clients love the technology. 

“I have never seen a product with the same level of popularity that we see with Zoom," he said. "We’ve been offering Zoom products for a few years now, but it’s really taken off in New Zealand this year – with COVID-19 driving businesses to find remote working solutions."

Zoom Phone works as part of the Zoom platform: users make and receive calls in the Zoom app and can elevate those calls to a Zoom Meeting because Zoom offers a single app for phone, video, chat and content sharing.

APAC channel lead for Zoom Don Kerr said Zoom was changing how people work around the world, but with New Zealand’s geographic location and population spread it offered significant opportunities to communicate more – without the big costs of travel. 

"Zoom Phone means employees can work anywhere, from any device with internet,” he said.

As a Zoom reseller and the only Zoom Gold certified integrator in New Zealand, Connect NZ works with its government, enterprise and corporate customers to embed the Zoom platform into their organisations. 

It provides advice, sourcing and installs certified hardware, provides locally customer support and professional services and training.

Zoom Phone features centralised management and dashboard reporting, enabling IT teams to quickly provision and manage users and to monitor and troubleshoot call quality issues. 

It also boasts native integrations with Salesforce.com, Microsoft Office 365, and Google G-Suite.


