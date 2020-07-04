Reseller News Women in ICT Awards 2020 finalists revealed

Reseller News is proud to announce the finalists of the 2020 Women in ICT Awards (WIICTA), playing host to the leading female front runners across the channel.
Over 50 individuals made the final shortlist in 2020, representing more than 30 organisations.
Reflective of Reseller News’ continued dedication to the New Zealand market, the 2020 awards will honour standout individuals across six categories, spanning Entrepreneur; Rising Star; Shining Star; Community; Technical and Achievement.
The winners will now be selected by a panel of industry judges, acknowledging creativity, innovation and excellence.
The winners will be announced on Tuesday, 17 November, in Auckland, with the celebration lunch set to recognise the entrepreneurial spirit of women in ICT, providing a platform to celebrate channel success in New Zealand.
Reseller News congratulates all finalists and thanks all organisations and individuals for taking the time to submit nominations.
The finalists are:
ENTREPRENEUR
The Entrepreneur award recognises the candidate who has achieved outstanding results in the ICT industry and is an enterprising individual who has achieved success through risk-taking and proven initiative, often challenging the status quo in business in order to set up new ventures, products or new services.
Finalists:
Dalia Raphael, DXC Technology
Olivia Fogarty, The Instillery
Zabeen Hussain, TIMG
INNOVATION
The Innovation award recognises the candidate who is a stand-out in delivering ‘big picture’ ideas and vision within the ICT industry, thereby responding to change and discovering unique and exciting business opportunities. This candidate has highlighted a proven track record of finding new and better ways of doing business, through continually pushing the envelope.
Finalists:
Jennifer Shadbolt, Datacom
Devon "Mac" Stewart, Leaven
Sabrina Jay, The Instillery
Natalie Geddes, Vocus
TECHNICAL
The Technical award recognises the candidate who has excelled in the technical and engineering segment of the ICT industry, demonstrating a proven depth of knowledge and abilities. The candidate will demonstrate excellence in problem-solving and decision-making skills, and an exemplary level of accomplishment in job performance.
Finalists:
Theresa Thomas, CCL
Amelia Reinecke, Dicker Data
Myra Ma, Microsoft
Michelle Edwin, The Instillery
Elisapeta Selesele, Vocus
ACHIEVEMENT
The Achievement award recognises the candidate showing outstanding commitment to the ICT industry through continuous career development and professional achievements. The candidate will have risen to a senior ICT role, earned a reputation as an esteemed thought-leader and is recognised as a leader in the industry, and may also act as a role model/mentor to other aspiring female managers.
Finalists:
Dalia Raphael, DXC Technology
Tasia Stace, enterpriseIT
Tracey Button, Ingram Micro
Pip Simeon, Microsoft
Irene Naidu, PB Tech
Tania Allison, The Instillery
Shavvah Aldred, Umbrellar
Rochelle Carlyle, Westcon-Comstor
COMMUNITY
The Community award recognises the candidate with exemplary service within the ICT industry, through initiatives and efforts to foster positive diversity outcomes. This candidate will be actively making a difference by working towards the advancement of gender and general diversity within technology, going above and beyond to give back to the community.
Finalists:
Joanna Welch, Arrow ECS ANZ
Amy Downes, CCL
Teresa Pollard, Datacom
Edwina Mistry, Imagetext
Saba Samiei, Microsoft
Tracey Goldstine, SecureCom
Nicole Yue Lin, Spark
Kirstin Te Wao, Vodafone
RISING STAR - PARTNER
The Rising Star award recognises candidates with less than eight years experience within the ICT industry, who demonstrate commitment to continuous career advancement with a proven desire to reach the next level of professional development. This candidate is fast growing in importance within the industry, through demonstrating outstanding business acumen and professional integrity.
Finalists:
Linda McConnell, Intergen
Hilary Walton, Kordia
Anabella Bianchi, NTT
Helen Hansen, The Instillery
RISING STAR - VENDOR
Finalists:
Samantha Borg, Datto
Ritia Karati, Dell Technologies
Annette Thomsen, HP
Saba Samiei, Microsoft
Ellie House, Veeam
Emily Acland, Vocus
RISING STAR - DISTRIBUTOR
Finalists:
Valentina Zuluaga, Ingram Micro
Melissa Nguyen, Westcon-Comstor
SHINING STAR - PARTNER
The Shining Star award recognises candidates with eight years or more experience within the ICT industry. This candidate will have recorded notable achievements during a successful career, evident through promotion or successful project / company initiatives.
Finalists:
Keryn Algie, Be Nimble IT
Olivia Newman, CCL
Amy Jackson, Datacom
Tam Ellis, Flux7
Evette Thorp, Insight
Nikki Paul, Leaven
Stephanie McCarthy, The Instillery
Zabeen Hussain, TIMG
Sue Bridger, Umbrellar
SHINING STAR - VENDOR
Finalists:
Samar Alrayyes, Microsoft
Rebecca Lennon, Vocus
Amy Oding, Vodafone
SHINING STAR - DISTRIBUTOR
Finalists:
Janine Brittain, Exeed
Shabana Khan, Ingram Micro
Jessica Cave, rhipe
Lucy Swanston, Telegistics
Sandra Jackson, Westcon-Comstor