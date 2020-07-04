Menu
Reseller News Women in ICT Awards 2020 finalists revealed

Over 50 individuals made the final shortlist in 2020, representing more than 30 organisations.

Credit: IDG Communications

Reseller News is proud to announce the finalists of the 2020 Women in ICT Awards (WIICTA), playing host to the leading female front runners across the channel.

Reflective of Reseller News’ continued dedication to the New Zealand market, the 2020 awards will honour standout individuals across six categories, spanning Entrepreneur; Rising Star; Shining Star; Community; Technical and Achievement.

The winners will now be selected by a panel of industry judges, acknowledging creativity, innovation and excellence.

The winners will be announced on Tuesday, 17 November, in Auckland, with the celebration lunch set to recognise the entrepreneurial spirit of women in ICT, providing a platform to celebrate channel success in New Zealand.

Reseller News congratulates all finalists and thanks all organisations and individuals for taking the time to submit nominations.

The finalists are:

ENTREPRENEUR

The Entrepreneur award recognises the candidate who has achieved outstanding results in the ICT industry and is an enterprising individual who has achieved success through risk-taking and proven initiative, often challenging the status quo in business in order to set up new ventures, products or new services.

Finalists:

  • Dalia Raphael, DXC Technology

  • Olivia Fogarty, The Instillery

  • Zabeen Hussain, TIMG

INNOVATION

The Innovation award recognises the candidate who is a stand-out in delivering ‘big picture’ ideas and vision within the ICT industry, thereby responding to change and discovering unique and exciting business opportunities. This candidate has highlighted a proven track record of finding new and better ways of doing business, through continually pushing the envelope.

Finalists:

  • Jennifer Shadbolt, Datacom

  • Devon "Mac" Stewart, Leaven

  • Sabrina Jay, The Instillery

  • Natalie Geddes, Vocus

TECHNICAL

The Technical award recognises the candidate who has excelled in the technical and engineering segment of the ICT industry, demonstrating a proven depth of knowledge and abilities. The candidate will demonstrate excellence in problem-solving and decision-making skills, and an exemplary level of accomplishment in job performance.

Finalists:

  • Theresa Thomas, CCL

  • Amelia Reinecke, Dicker Data

  • Myra Ma, Microsoft

  • Michelle Edwin, The Instillery

  • Elisapeta Selesele, Vocus

ACHIEVEMENT

The Achievement award recognises the candidate showing outstanding commitment to the ICT industry through continuous career development and professional achievements. The candidate will have risen to a senior ICT role, earned a reputation as an esteemed thought-leader and is recognised as a leader in the industry, and may also act as a role model/mentor to other aspiring female managers.

Finalists:

  • Dalia Raphael, DXC Technology

  • Tasia Stace, enterpriseIT

  • Tracey Button, Ingram Micro

  • Pip Simeon, Microsoft

  • Irene Naidu, PB Tech

  • Tania Allison, The Instillery

  • Shavvah Aldred, Umbrellar

  • Rochelle Carlyle, Westcon-Comstor

COMMUNITY

The Community award recognises the candidate with exemplary service within the ICT industry, through initiatives and efforts to foster positive diversity outcomes. This candidate will be actively making a difference by working towards the advancement of gender and general diversity within technology, going above and beyond to give back to the community.

Finalists:

  • Joanna Welch, Arrow ECS ANZ

  • Amy Downes, CCL

  • Teresa Pollard, Datacom

  • Edwina Mistry, Imagetext

  • Saba Samiei, Microsoft

  • Tracey Goldstine, SecureCom

  • Nicole Yue Lin, Spark

  • Kirstin Te Wao, Vodafone

RISING STAR - PARTNER

The Rising Star award recognises candidates with less than eight years experience within the ICT industry, who demonstrate commitment to continuous career advancement with a proven desire to reach the next level of professional development. This candidate is fast growing in importance within the industry, through demonstrating outstanding business acumen and professional integrity.

Finalists:

  • Linda McConnell, Intergen

  • Hilary Walton, Kordia

  • Anabella Bianchi, NTT

  • Helen Hansen, The Instillery

RISING STAR - VENDOR

Finalists:

  • Samantha Borg, Datto

  • Ritia Karati, Dell Technologies

  • Annette Thomsen, HP

  • Saba Samiei, Microsoft

  • Ellie House, Veeam

  • Emily Acland, Vocus

RISING STAR - DISTRIBUTOR

Finalists:

  • Valentina Zuluaga, Ingram Micro

  • Melissa Nguyen, Westcon-Comstor

SHINING STAR - PARTNER

The Shining Star award recognises candidates with eight years or more experience within the ICT industry. This candidate will have recorded notable achievements during a successful career, evident through promotion or successful project / company initiatives.

Finalists:

  • Keryn Algie, Be Nimble IT

  • Olivia Newman, CCL

  • Amy Jackson, Datacom

  • Tam Ellis, Flux7

  • Evette Thorp, Insight

  • Nikki Paul, Leaven

  • Stephanie McCarthy, The Instillery

  • Zabeen Hussain, TIMG

  • Sue Bridger, Umbrellar

SHINING STAR - VENDOR

Finalists:

  • Samar Alrayyes, Microsoft

  • Rebecca Lennon, Vocus

  • Amy Oding, Vodafone

SHINING STAR - DISTRIBUTOR

Finalists:

  • Janine Brittain, Exeed

  • Shabana Khan, Ingram Micro

  • Jessica Cave, rhipe

  • Lucy Swanston, Telegistics

  • Sandra Jackson, Westcon-Comstor


