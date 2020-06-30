NetOpt inks regional distie deal with Gytpol

Provides a distribution gateway to the Oceania region for Gytpol

Credit: Dreamstime

Endpoint configuration security solutions vendor Gytpol has signed a distribution agreement with Network Optimiser Solutions (NetOpt), covering the Oceania region, including Australia, New Zealand, Fiji and the Pacific Islands.

Established in 2018 and headquartered in Israel, Gytpol provides solutions to validate and secure organisations’ Group Policy (GPO) and Active Directory for Microsoft Domains, as well as in Microsoft Azure Cloud and Microsoft InTune.

The deal sees the Brisbane-headquartered systems integrator and value-added distributor provide a vehicle through which Gytpol can further deepen its channel operations into the broader Oceania region.

“NetOpt’s capabilities as a value-added distributor in Australia, New Zealand and Fiji, coupled with their knowledge and experience in ICT security makes them a great partner for Gytpol,” Gytpol vice president Matthew Album said.

“Misconfigurations are everywhere. We bring a unique and proven solution to the region and look forward to building our partnership and helping organisations reduce risk and be compliant,” he added.

Broadly, Gytpol’s Validator offering detects and remediates endpoint security risks caused through misconfigurations and wrongly applied policies. The vendor claims that the visibility provided through Gytpol Validator means enterprise users can extend their overall security protection coverage and reduce operational issues.

The new partnership comes as Gytpol releases a Remote Workforce analysis module. This provides important endpoint configuration information to ensure those employees working from home have reduced security risk exposure to the organisation.

“Successful cyber security attacks are becoming more commonplace in the region and additional approaches are required to minimise the risk,” NetOpt product manager Rick Nand said. “Gytpol has a fresh and innovative solution with ECS. This is now an essential part of any organisation’s security toolkit who wants to be better protected.”