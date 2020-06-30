Menu
Advantage named New Zealand MSP of the Year for LogRhythm

Advantage named New Zealand MSP of the Year for LogRhythm

Advantage uses LogRhythm to deliver security service level agreements to customers for protection, detection, and response

Rob O'Neill Rob O'Neill (New Zealand Reseller News)
Comments
Alex Teh (Chillisoft) and Brad Pearpoint (Advantage)

Alex Teh (Chillisoft) and Brad Pearpoint (Advantage)

Credit: Supplied

Palmerston North-based Advantage has been named as LogRhythm's MSP of the year for its use of the company's NextGen security information and event management (SIEM) platform.

Alex Teh, CEO of LogRhythm distributor Chillisoft, said that for over four years he had seen Advantage do some amazing things with its security operations centre. 

"The level of automation they have been able to implement using their threat intelligence feeds is only one of the examples that show how innovative they have been in building up their forensics and threat hunting capabilities," he said when presenting the award. 

Advantage managing director Brad Pearpoint said that Advantage was proud to be recognised.

"LogRhythm's Next Generation SIEM platform underpins the entire Advantage security services portfolio, allowing us to provide exceptional protection across endpoint, network, user and traditional SIEM workloads for all New Zealand organisations," he said.

LogRhythm has over 4000 customers worldwide using the platform to promote visibility for their cybersecurity programs and reduce risk to their organisations. 

Advantage uses LogRhythm to complete its security operation centre "triad", enabling a holistic view of security across customer networks. 

This single looking glass enabled Advantage to have industry standard security service level agreements for protection, detection, and response.


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags advantageMSSPLogRhythmsecurity SIEM

Events

Brand Post

Featured

Slideshows

Reseller News Exchange Auckland: Beyond the myths — how partners can master cloud security

Reseller News Exchange Auckland: Beyond the myths — how partners can master cloud security

This exclusive Reseller News Exchange event in Auckland explored the challenges facing the partner community on the cloud security frontier, as well as market trends, customer priorities and how the channel can capitalise on the opportunities available. In association with Arrow, Bitdefender, Exclusive Networks, Fortinet and Palo Alto Networks. Photos by Gino Demeer.

Reseller News Exchange Auckland: Beyond the myths — how partners can master cloud security
Reseller News welcomes industry figures at 2020 Hall of Fame lunch

Reseller News welcomes industry figures at 2020 Hall of Fame lunch

Reseller News welcomed 2019 inductees - Leanne Buer, Ross Jenkins and Terry Dunn - to the fourth running of the Reseller News Hall of Fame lunch, held at the French Cafe in Auckland. The inductees discussed the changing face of the IT channel ecosystem in New Zealand and what it means to be a Reseller News Hall of Fame inductee. Photos by Gino Demeer.

Reseller News welcomes industry figures at 2020 Hall of Fame lunch
Show Comments
 