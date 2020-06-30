Advantage named New Zealand MSP of the Year for LogRhythm

Advantage uses LogRhythm to deliver security service level agreements to customers for protection, detection, and response

Alex Teh (Chillisoft) and Brad Pearpoint (Advantage) Credit: Supplied

Palmerston North-based Advantage has been named as LogRhythm's MSP of the year for its use of the company's NextGen security information and event management (SIEM) platform.

Alex Teh, CEO of LogRhythm distributor Chillisoft, said that for over four years he had seen Advantage do some amazing things with its security operations centre.

"The level of automation they have been able to implement using their threat intelligence feeds is only one of the examples that show how innovative they have been in building up their forensics and threat hunting capabilities," he said when presenting the award.

Advantage managing director Brad Pearpoint said that Advantage was proud to be recognised.

"LogRhythm's Next Generation SIEM platform underpins the entire Advantage security services portfolio, allowing us to provide exceptional protection across endpoint, network, user and traditional SIEM workloads for all New Zealand organisations," he said.

LogRhythm has over 4000 customers worldwide using the platform to promote visibility for their cybersecurity programs and reduce risk to their organisations.

Advantage uses LogRhythm to complete its security operation centre "triad", enabling a holistic view of security across customer networks.

This single looking glass enabled Advantage to have industry standard security service level agreements for protection, detection, and response.