Red Hat Runtimes adds Kubernetes-native Quarkus Java stack

Red Hat’s Quarkus, a Kubernetes-native Java stack, is now supported on the Red Hat Runtimes platform for developing cloud-native applications.

A build of Quarkus is now part of Red Hat Runtimes middleware and integrates with the Red Hat OpenShift Kubernetes container platform for managing cloud deployments, Red Hat said this week.

Quarkus is intended for building lightweight, container-based microservices and serverless applications. Inclusion in Runtimes gives enterprise customers a version of the open source Java stack that is supported by Red Hat. Previously Quarkus had been available just with community support.

Quarkus tailors an application for the GraalVM polyglot virtual machine and HotSpot VM, with code changes able to be made on the fly.

Plans for later this year call for building more products on top of the platform and compilation down to native code, enabling smaller images, containers, and runtimes; speed also could be improved. Early adopters have used Quarkus in industries such as insurance and banking services.

Deeply assimilating its Red Hat technology, IBM recently rolled out a set of new platforms and services designed to help customers manage edge-based application workloads and exploit artificial intelligence (AI) for infrastructure resiliency.

The announcements came at IBM’s virtualised Think! 2020 event that also featured the first Big Blue keynote by the company's new CEO Arvind Krishna, during which he told the online audience about challenges of Covid-19: "History will look back on this as the moment when the digital transformation of business and society suddenly accelerated,” but also that hybrid cloud and AI are the two dominant forces driving digital transformation.