Despite the COVID-19 lockdown, hospitals Oracle project scores a milestone

Spawned out of the deeply troubled National Oracle Solution, the FPIM appears to be on track.

Rob O'Neill Rob O'Neill (New Zealand Reseller News)
Shayne Hunter (Ministry of Health)

Shayne Hunter (Ministry of Health)

Credit: Supplied

The scaled back National Oracle Solution for NZ District Health Boards (DHBs), now known as the Finance, Procurement and Information Management programme (FPIM), achieved a milestone over Queen’s Birthday weekend.

Oracle E-Business Suite was upgraded for what governing body NZ Health Partnerships calls "Wave 1" DHBs. 

A tight schedule was completed on time through a collaborative effort by the DHBs and FPIM teams over the weekend, NZ Health Partnerships said in a sector update.

To meet the go-live date a large amount of testing was completed by Wave 1 customers — including Waikato, Bay of Plenty, West Coast and Canterbury DHBs — despite a challenging environment during a busy time over lockdown.

Last August, a  business case for the FPIM programme was endorsed by all 20 DHBs and approved by Cabinet.

Under the plan, the new-look, scaled back National Oracle Solution, to replace core management software in the public health sector, could service as few as ten of NZ's 20 DHBs.

The FPIM replaced the $87.9 million National Oracle Solution, which since its inception in 2012 had been implemented in just four of its targeted 20 DHBs at a cost now said to be over $100 million.

DHBs shared millions of dollars in impairments on that investment.

“This was a significant upgrade and real testament to the preparedness of the programme team and
Wave 1 DHBs," said the Ministry of Health's senior responsible project owner, Shayne Hunter.

FPIM has two primary objectives, the Ministry of Health has said. The first is to address risks from end of life systems in at least ten district health boards. 

The second is to realise the procurement benefits of national drug and medical equipment buyer Pharmac as well as savings through other national procurement initiatives. 

A related programme, delivering technical infrastructure environments and called the National Technology Solution (NTS), also remained on time, scope and budget.

"We have continued to engage with Wave 2 customers with familiarisation workshops with Southern, South Canterbury and Taranaki DHBs in June," the update said.

Handover of the production environment, the third of five such environments, took place on 15 June.


