Reseller News Innovation Awards 2020: Nominations open

Nominations have officially opened for the 2020 Reseller News Innovation Awards, with submissions set to close on Monday, 3 August at midnight.
The Awards will celebrate the industry's thriving performers at an awards ceremony on 21 October in Auckland.
The local tech industry will be honoured across eight categories: Emerging Technologies, Partner Awards, Vendor Awards, Distribution Awards, Channel Choice Awards, Hall of Fame, Entrepreneurship Awards and Homegrown Awards.
These will be assessed by a panel of 70 judges, who will consider the changing dynamics of the channel, recognising excellence across customer value and innovation — spanning start-ups, partners, distributors and vendors.
All categories will be judged based on three key points:
How are partners adding value to customers?
How are vendors adding value to partners?
How are distributors adding value to the channel?
All winners and finalists will be announced and promoted via Reseller News media platforms, providing the opportunity to shine a spotlight on your skill-sets and specialist expertise across the wider technology industry.
Furthermore, all winners and finalists will receive post-awards collateral which includes awards logos and email signatures, in recognition of their achievements.
The categories are as follows:
EMERGING TECHNOLOGIES AWARDS
The Emerging Technologies awards recognise partners providing customer value through new and emerging technologies.
Cloud - Nominate Now
Smart Technology - Nominate Now
Digital Transformation - Nominate Now
HOMEGROWN AWARDS
The Homegrown Innovators awards recognise New Zealand made excellence in the ICT market.
Service Provider - Nominate Now
ISV - Nominate Now
Start-Up - Nominate Now
ENTREPRENEURSHIP AWARDS
The Entrepreneurship awards recognise individuals who contribute to their company’s success. Open to individuals from vendor, distributor and partner companies.
Channel Excellence (*Vendors/Distributors) - Nominate Now
Sales Excellence (*Partners) - Nominate Now
Technical Excellence - Nominate Now
Management Excellence - Nominate Now
Marketing Excellence - Nominate Now
PARTNER AWARDS
The Partner awards recognise small, mid-sized and enterprise providers for their customer value and successes.
Enterprise Partner - Nominate Now
Mid-Market Partner - Nominate Now
SMB Partner - Nominate Now
Collaboration - Nominate Now
Customer Value - Nominate Now
Corporate Citizen - Nominate Now
VENDOR AWARDS
The Vendor awards recognise high-achieving technology organisations for business excellence and channel value.
Hardware Vendor - Nominate Now
Software Vendor - Nominate Now
Specialist Vendor - Nominate Now
Security Vendor - Nominate Now
Cloud Vendor - Nominate Now
DISTRIBUTOR AWARDS
The Distributor awards recognise distributors providing value to the channel, spanning partners and vendors.
Hardware Distributor - Nominate Now
Software Distributor - Nominate Now
Cloud Distributor - Nominate Now
Specialist Distributor - Nominate Now
Nominations will close on 3 August.