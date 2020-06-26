Digital, cloud and security boost Accenture bookings

However, revenue slipped nearly 1 per cent to US$10.99 billion

IT consulting firm Accenture has beat analysts' estimates for third-quarter revenue and profit while forecasting strong bookings for the current quarter, sending its shares up about 8 per cent.



The company has shifted its focus to offering digital and cloud services, which include managing clients’ social media marketing strategies and helping them move to cloud, in a bid to boost margins.

New bookings grew 4 per cent to US$11 billion in the third quarter ended May 31, with digital, cloud and security-related services accounting for about 70 per cent of them, CFO Kathleen McClure said in an earnings call with analysts.

Revenue slipped nearly 1 per cent to US$10.99 billion but managed to edge past analysts' average estimates of US$10.87 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Excluding items, the company earned US$1.90 per share, beating analysts' estimates of US$1.85 per share.

The online consulting and service provider, however, narrowed its fiscal 2020 revenue growth forecast to between 3.5 per cent and 4.5 per cent amid the coronavirus-fueled economic slump. The prior forecast was for a growth of 3 per cent to 6 per cent.

Accenture, which competes with Cognizant and major Indian IT companies such as Tata Consultancy Services and Wipro, expects foreign exchange rates to negatively impact its full-year results by 1.5 per cent compared to fiscal year 2019.

Shares of the company were up at US$217.19 in morning trade on Thursday.

