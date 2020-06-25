Menu
GoDaddy sheds staff amid pandemic

GoDaddy sheds staff amid pandemic

The world's largest domain registrar said the employees will either be let go or be moved to other roles and locations

Reuters Reuters (ARN)
Comments
Credit: GoDaddy

Web hosting company GoDaddy has announced a restructuring plan that will affect about 12 per cent of its total workforce, or about 814 employees, due to the fallout from the coronavirus crisis.

The world's largest domain registrar said the employees will either be let go or be moved to other roles and locations and will add about US$15 million in pre-tax charges.

GoDaddy said it has seen a dip in demand for higher-priced, do-it-for-you services such as GoDaddy Social.

The company also expects to exceed its second quarter revenue by about 1 per cent from its initial guidance of US$790 million citing high demand for its domains and websites.

GoDaddy had 7,024 employees worldwide, as of December 2019.

(Reporting by Neha Malara; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Events

Brand Post

Featured

Slideshows

Reseller News Exchange Auckland: Beyond the myths — how partners can master cloud security

Reseller News Exchange Auckland: Beyond the myths — how partners can master cloud security

This exclusive Reseller News Exchange event in Auckland explored the challenges facing the partner community on the cloud security frontier, as well as market trends, customer priorities and how the channel can capitalise on the opportunities available. In association with Arrow, Bitdefender, Exclusive Networks, Fortinet and Palo Alto Networks. Photos by Gino Demeer.

Reseller News Exchange Auckland: Beyond the myths — how partners can master cloud security
Reseller News welcomes industry figures at 2020 Hall of Fame lunch

Reseller News welcomes industry figures at 2020 Hall of Fame lunch

Reseller News welcomed 2019 inductees - Leanne Buer, Ross Jenkins and Terry Dunn - to the fourth running of the Reseller News Hall of Fame lunch, held at the French Cafe in Auckland. The inductees discussed the changing face of the IT channel ecosystem in New Zealand and what it means to be a Reseller News Hall of Fame inductee. Photos by Gino Demeer.

Reseller News welcomes industry figures at 2020 Hall of Fame lunch
Show Comments
 