Menu
Zoom picks former Salesforce executive as information security head

Zoom picks former Salesforce executive as information security head

Zoom's announcement comes as the company is nearing the end of its 90-day security plan announced earlier in April in response to safety and privacy concerns on its fast-growing video-conferencing app.

Reuters Reuters (ARN)
Comments
Credit: Zoom

Zoom Video Communications has named former Salesforce.com Inc security executive Jason Lee as its chief information security officer.

Lee will assume the role from June 29, the video conferencing company said.

Prior to Salesforce, Lee was a security engineering executive at Microsoft Corp for 15 years, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Zoom's announcement comes as the company is nearing the end of its 90-day security plan announced earlier in April in response to safety and privacy concerns on its fast-growing video-conferencing app.

Lee will lead Zoom's security team and report to Aparna Bawa, chief operating officer, the company said.

(Reporting by Ayanti Bera in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Maju Samuel)


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Events

Brand Post

Featured

Slideshows

Reseller News Exchange Auckland: Beyond the myths — how partners can master cloud security

Reseller News Exchange Auckland: Beyond the myths — how partners can master cloud security

This exclusive Reseller News Exchange event in Auckland explored the challenges facing the partner community on the cloud security frontier, as well as market trends, customer priorities and how the channel can capitalise on the opportunities available. In association with Arrow, Bitdefender, Exclusive Networks, Fortinet and Palo Alto Networks. Photos by Gino Demeer.

Reseller News Exchange Auckland: Beyond the myths — how partners can master cloud security
Reseller News welcomes industry figures at 2020 Hall of Fame lunch

Reseller News welcomes industry figures at 2020 Hall of Fame lunch

Reseller News welcomed 2019 inductees - Leanne Buer, Ross Jenkins and Terry Dunn - to the fourth running of the Reseller News Hall of Fame lunch, held at the French Cafe in Auckland. The inductees discussed the changing face of the IT channel ecosystem in New Zealand and what it means to be a Reseller News Hall of Fame inductee. Photos by Gino Demeer.

Reseller News welcomes industry figures at 2020 Hall of Fame lunch
Show Comments
 