Menu
New Google default wipes users' location and web history after 18 months

New Google default wipes users' location and web history after 18 months

The updates to Google's privacy controls arrive as the world's largest search engine faces heightened scrutiny on its data collection practices.

Reuters Reuters (ARN)
Comments
Credit: IDG

Google has said it will automatically delete some location history after 18 months for new users and make it easier for everyone to access its search, Maps and YouTube apps without being tracked.

The updates to Google's privacy controls arrive as the world's largest search engine faces heightened scrutiny on its data collection practices. New privacy laws in California and Europe have prompted internet companies to adjust practices over the last two years. Several lawsuits by consumers and US state attorneys general in the last few months have accused Google of deception in data gathering.

Under Google's updated settings, YouTube's viewing history of new users will disappear after 36 months and location tracking and web browsing history will get dropped after 18 months. Users have the option of choosing shorter or longer timeframes.

However, Google may still be able to access and store location details in other ways.

Users can more easily search in what Google calls "incognito mode," by just holding down their profile picture at the top of the search, Maps or YouTube apps. Previously, an additional click in the apps' menu was required.

Google does not keep a log of users' activity when they are in incognito.

The company derives most of its revenue from ads, which are typically based on data about what users are watching and reading and where they are located. Alphabet Chief Executive Sundar Pichai last year acknowledged that the company gathers more data than necessary for ads and committed to minimize its collection.

(Reporting by Paresh Dave; Editing by Richard Chang)


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Events

Brand Post

Featured

Slideshows

Reseller News Exchange Auckland: Beyond the myths — how partners can master cloud security

Reseller News Exchange Auckland: Beyond the myths — how partners can master cloud security

This exclusive Reseller News Exchange event in Auckland explored the challenges facing the partner community on the cloud security frontier, as well as market trends, customer priorities and how the channel can capitalise on the opportunities available. In association with Arrow, Bitdefender, Exclusive Networks, Fortinet and Palo Alto Networks. Photos by Gino Demeer.

Reseller News Exchange Auckland: Beyond the myths — how partners can master cloud security
Reseller News welcomes industry figures at 2020 Hall of Fame lunch

Reseller News welcomes industry figures at 2020 Hall of Fame lunch

Reseller News welcomed 2019 inductees - Leanne Buer, Ross Jenkins and Terry Dunn - to the fourth running of the Reseller News Hall of Fame lunch, held at the French Cafe in Auckland. The inductees discussed the changing face of the IT channel ecosystem in New Zealand and what it means to be a Reseller News Hall of Fame inductee. Photos by Gino Demeer.

Reseller News welcomes industry figures at 2020 Hall of Fame lunch
Show Comments
 