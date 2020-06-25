Partners at the core as AWS launches Outposts in New Zealand

Launch comes after Microsoft announced it was developing a new cloud region locally

Nick Walton (AWS) Credit: Supplied

Amazon Web Services is responding to local demand for low latency, hybrid cloud and data sovereignty by launching its Outposts racks and hardware in New Zealand.

The move comes after Microsoft announced it was launching a new cloud region in New Zealand with the help of Canberra Data Centres, which will build two new local datacentres.

AWS Outposts, launched today, delivers fully managed and configurable compute and storage racks built with AWS-designed hardware that allow customers to run AWS compute, storage, database, and other services on-premises.

AWS said Outposts brings native AWS services, infrastructure, and operating models to virtually any datacentre, co-location space, or on-premises facility.

That puts AWS' array of local partners at the core of the offering.

Customers in New Zealand can work with the AWS Partner Network to move applications to AWS through all aspects of complex migration projects.

These can include initial discovery and assessment, planning, migration, and operations, as well as cloud strategy and technology advisory services to migrate and run workloads.



AWS Outposts are fully managed and supported by AWS from infrastructure installation, management, and upgrades to simplify the implementation and provide customers with access to the latest capabilities.

Customers can use the same AWS application programming interfaces, control plane, tools, and hardware on-premises as in AWS Cloud to deliver a consistent hybrid experience.

AWS said customers in New Zealand who have workloads that require low latency access to on-premises systems, local data processing, or local data storage can benefit.

These include applications that may need to generate near real-time responses, communicate with other on-premises systems, or control on-site equipment such as factory floor equipment, health management systems, and retail point of sale systems.

Nick Walton, managing director of AWS in New Zealand, said because AWS Outposts is fully managed by AWS, local customers can focus on developing offerings that enhance customer experiences and improve business performance.

"We are committed to working with organisations in New Zealand and our AWS Partner Network to help local businesses grow and drive economic productivity for our nation," Walton said.

Vernon Kay, managing director of APN premier consulting partner Datacom, said the launch would give customers access to the latest hybrid cloud infrastructure to better manage their workloads.

"The broad portfolio of AWS services will help us to accelerate innovation for our customers, and at the same time allow them to utilise their on-premises assets," he said.

“Whether it’s a large government agency or a multinational corporation with a wide range of services and capability requirements, we are well positioned to help customers build and implement solutions on AWS, and give them more time to focus on delivering value for their customers and citizens.”

Dave Farrelly, partner and alliance leader for APN premier consulting partner Deloitte in New Zealand, welcomed the launch which, he said, would support local organisations as they embark on their digital transformation journey and help to rebuild the economy after COVID-19.

“AWS Outposts helps us to address the requirements of our customers to run workloads on-premises right here in Aotearoa, while still being able to leverage essential cloud technologies to modernise their business processes and services.”