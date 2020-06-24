HPE launches GreenLake Cloud Services

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) has launched its GreenLake Cloud Services platform to 700 partners across the globe.

The platform provides cloud services for container management, machine learning operations, VMs, storage, compute, data protection and networking.

The service will be managed from HPE GreenLake Central, the vendor’s recently launched hybrid cloud portal.

According to HPE, partners using the service will gain pre-configured reference architectures and pricing to speed time to consuming cloud services.

HPE was unable to comment on how many partners in Australia and New Zealand were looking to adopt it or what certifications it had put in place to enable them to sell the service to customers.



The vendor also refrained from commenting on what go-to-market strategies or marketing development funds were in place during a media briefing.

However, Keith White, SVP and general manager for HPE GreenLake Cloud Services, said the company was looking to develop relationships with more systems integrators, managed services providers and telecommunications partners.

The HPE GreenLake cloud services for virtual machines, compute, storage, data protection, and intelligent edge are available now worldwide, while the service for containers and ML Ops are available now in beta.

“Now more than ever, given current market conditions, organisations have an urgent need to connect and leverage all of their applications and data in order to transform their businesses, support their employees, and serve their customers,” said Antonio Neri, President and CEO, Hewlett Packard Enterprise.

“As we enter the next phase of the cloud market, customers require an approach that enables them to innovate and modernise all of their applications and workloads, including those at the edge and on premises.”

Paul Hunter, HPE worldwide head of partner sales, added the service will give partners more opportunities to sell as well as expand the scale and reach of HPE GreenLake.

“We have a world class partner community enabling our customers to transform their businesses with new levels of speed and innovation,”he said.

“Our partners play an essential role in both shaping and executing our strategy to become an edge-to-cloud platform-as-a-service company."

The vendor also unveiled HPE Ezmeral, its rebranded software portfolio consisting of applications, data and operations from edge to cloud.