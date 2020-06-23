Infrassist expands into A/NZ with new regional director appointment

The decision to expand is “a considered step” in the MSP’s business growth strategy

Credit: Dreamstime

India-headquartered managed service provider (MSP) Infrassist Technologies has opened a Melbourne office to service Australia and New Zealand and has appointed Paul Doherty as director for the region.



Infrassist, which focuses on managing the back end operations of other MSPs, views the expansion as “a considered step in our business growth strategy”, according to founder and director of tech Nirav Shah.

Based in the Melbourne office, Doherty will be responsible for travelling across the region to meet with other MSPs.

“Paul Doherty has joined the team as director of commercial operations, to drive revenue growth, strengthen MSP relationships and improve vendor alignment,” Shah said.

“Paul will be focused on delivering products and services that add value to MSPs enabling them to scale up quickly to meet demand. This in turn ensures Infrassist continues to remain a large part of their growth through assisting with process development, systems, resources and technology.”

According to Infrassist, Doherty comes into the role with over 15 years of experience and has had roles with other vendors, distributors and MSPs.

Infrassist currently services over 50 MSPs around the world, with over 10 of these in the A/NZ region.

