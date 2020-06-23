Asus taps PB Tech for IoT range distribution in NZ

PB Tech's Albany store Credit: Supplied

Asus Australia is partnering with PB Tech to distribute the company's IoT products in New Zealand in addition to its existing sole distributorship of the Taiwan-based company's integrated circuit products.

PB Tech is the largest computing and IT retailer in New Zealand with 11 stores and service centres in the North Island and one in Christchurch..

PB Tech also has dedicated business, education, wholesale and service divisions operating from its 7000 square metre-plus head office and distribution center in Manukau, Auckland.

"PB Tech has a successful track record of industrial IoT deployments with organisations in the agriculture and transportation sectors across the country ," Asus said in an announcement.

"This distribution agreement builds on the existing relationship between Asus and PB Tech supplying end user computing devices to New Zealand commercial and retail markets."

PB Tech wholesales products from multiple brands including D-Link, Logitech, Xiaomi, Samsung, Lexar, LG and Motorola, according to its website.

Long serving Ingram Micro NZ boss Gary Bigwood joined the company as CEO in February.

The IoT partnership started from 1 April.