Menu
Asus taps PB Tech for IoT range distribution in NZ

Asus taps PB Tech for IoT range distribution in NZ

PB Tech adds Asus IoT to its existing integrated circuit distributorship

Rob O'Neill Rob O'Neill (New Zealand Reseller News)
Comments
PB Tech's Albany store

PB Tech's Albany store

Credit: Supplied

Asus Australia is partnering with PB Tech to distribute the company's IoT products in New Zealand in addition to its existing sole distributorship of the Taiwan-based company's integrated circuit products.

PB Tech is the largest computing and IT retailer in New Zealand with 11 stores and service centres in the North Island and one in Christchurch.. 

PB Tech also has dedicated business, education, wholesale and service divisions operating from its 7000 square metre-plus head office and distribution center in Manukau, Auckland.

"PB Tech has a successful track record of industrial IoT deployments with organisations in the agriculture and transportation sectors across the country ," Asus said in an announcement.

"This distribution agreement builds on the existing relationship between Asus and PB Tech supplying end user computing devices to New Zealand commercial and retail markets."

PB Tech wholesales products from multiple brands including D-Link, Logitech, Xiaomi, Samsung, Lexar, LG and Motorola, according to its website.

Long serving Ingram Micro NZ boss Gary Bigwood joined the company as CEO in February.

The IoT partnership started from 1 April.


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags asusPB Tech

Events

Brand Post

Featured

Slideshows

Reseller News Exchange Auckland: Beyond the myths — how partners can master cloud security

Reseller News Exchange Auckland: Beyond the myths — how partners can master cloud security

This exclusive Reseller News Exchange event in Auckland explored the challenges facing the partner community on the cloud security frontier, as well as market trends, customer priorities and how the channel can capitalise on the opportunities available. In association with Arrow, Bitdefender, Exclusive Networks, Fortinet and Palo Alto Networks. Photos by Gino Demeer.

Reseller News Exchange Auckland: Beyond the myths — how partners can master cloud security
Reseller News welcomes industry figures at 2020 Hall of Fame lunch

Reseller News welcomes industry figures at 2020 Hall of Fame lunch

Reseller News welcomed 2019 inductees - Leanne Buer, Ross Jenkins and Terry Dunn - to the fourth running of the Reseller News Hall of Fame lunch, held at the French Cafe in Auckland. The inductees discussed the changing face of the IT channel ecosystem in New Zealand and what it means to be a Reseller News Hall of Fame inductee. Photos by Gino Demeer.

Reseller News welcomes industry figures at 2020 Hall of Fame lunch
Show Comments
 