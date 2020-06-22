Menu
SAS Institute's NZ sales surge in 2019, but profits not so much

SAS Institute's NZ sales surge in 2019, but profits not so much

Cost of sales increases almost in line with sales lift

Rob O'Neill Rob O'Neill (New Zealand Reseller News)
Comments
Credit: ID 115048479 © Venkra | Dreamstime.com

Data analytics software specialist SAS Institute NZ enjoyed a nearly 40 per cent surge in sales in the year ended 31 December 2019.

Sales were up from $21.7 million to $30.3 million, however, cost of sales moved almost in lockstep, reducing the impact on both gross and net profit.

Inter-company royalties due to SAS Institute NZ's North Carolina-based parent, for instance, increased from $9.6 million to $14 million, during the year.

Gross profit lifted 13 per cent from $7.5 million to $8.5 million while net profit after tax was up 5.4 per cent from $539,000 in 2018 to $568,000.

Most of the sales increase came from software, with services revenue only slightly up from $12 million to $12.5 million.

SAS Institute declined to comment on the local results.



Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags New ZealandSAS Instituteanalytics softwarebig data analytics

Events

Brand Post

Featured

Slideshows

Reseller News Exchange Auckland: Beyond the myths — how partners can master cloud security

Reseller News Exchange Auckland: Beyond the myths — how partners can master cloud security

This exclusive Reseller News Exchange event in Auckland explored the challenges facing the partner community on the cloud security frontier, as well as market trends, customer priorities and how the channel can capitalise on the opportunities available. In association with Arrow, Bitdefender, Exclusive Networks, Fortinet and Palo Alto Networks. Photos by Gino Demeer.

Reseller News Exchange Auckland: Beyond the myths — how partners can master cloud security
Reseller News welcomes industry figures at 2020 Hall of Fame lunch

Reseller News welcomes industry figures at 2020 Hall of Fame lunch

Reseller News welcomed 2019 inductees - Leanne Buer, Ross Jenkins and Terry Dunn - to the fourth running of the Reseller News Hall of Fame lunch, held at the French Cafe in Auckland. The inductees discussed the changing face of the IT channel ecosystem in New Zealand and what it means to be a Reseller News Hall of Fame inductee. Photos by Gino Demeer.

Reseller News welcomes industry figures at 2020 Hall of Fame lunch
Show Comments
 