Snowflake launches first global partner program

Inaugural scheme includes new resale and MSP programs for services partners

Guy Baldwin (Snowflake)

Cloud data warehouse start-up Snowflake has launched its first global partner program, bringing the scheme to the Australia and New Zealand channel.

 The Snowflake Partner Network (SPN) will include resale and managed service provider  programs for services partners, alongside a program for technology partners to expand their offerings.

The company initially started with a referral program for partners but will now introduce a formalised tier structure for both service and technology partners, plus different benefits for each.

Snowflake currently counts Deloitte, Interworks, and Slalom among its service provider partners, and Matillion, Talend, and ThoughtSpot among its technology alliances.

Both rungs of the program will be able to access a central portal, which includes sales and technical training, enablement content, deal registration, plus go-to-marketing tools. 

“The new Snowflake Partner Network program makes partnering with Snowflake easy and enables partners to leverage their capability and expertise to deliver powerful data-driven business outcomes to our joint customers,” said Colleen Kapase, Snowflake’s VP of partners and alliances. 

“We are thrilled to launch these new programs to reward our partners for the growth they’ve contributed to Snowflake and to deliver even more impact to customers.”

In Asia Pacific, Snowflake's channel is led by Guy Baldwin and counted 38 partners as of September last year.

Among those included the likes of Aware Services, BizData, Certus Solutions, Cloudten, Contino, Fusion Professionals, Icon Integration, Insight, Mechanical Rock, Taysols, Tridant and Versent in Australia.

Meanwhile, the new New Zealand partners include Fulcrum Decision, Enterprise IT, OSS Group, Data Engineers and Tenzing.


