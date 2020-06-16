Sektor opens up shop in Vietnam with Zebra partnership

The New Zealand-headquartered distributor’s new Vietnam head office is in Ho Chi Minh City

Sektor is further building out its presence across Asia Pacific with the opening of its Vietnam distribution operations as part of its new partnership agreement with Zebra Technologies in the country.

The New Zealand-headquartered distributor’s new Vietnam head office is in Ho Chi Minh City, with the company putting together an industry-focused local team to drive growth for, and on behalf of, its vendor partnerships in the market.

This is by no means the company’s first foray into the broader Asia Pacific market. Sektor has grown rapidly from its foundation in 2009 into a regional distribution player, with 140-plus-strong team operating in 10 cities and five warehouses across Australia, New Zealand, Fiji, Thailand and Malaysia.

However, with the extension of the distributor’s partnership with data capture and automatic identification solutions vendor Zebra Technologies, Vietnam represented a likely market for new opportunities.

“We have been very selective when it comes to our next investment in Southeast Asia,” Sektor CEO Rhys Warren said. “As a rising economy, Vietnam presents itself with vast opportunities and a growing demand for barcoding-based automatic data capture solutions.

“We are delighted to extend our partnership with Zebra Technologies to include Vietnam, in addition to Australia, New Zealand, Thailand and Malaysia. We are confident that the in-house expertise, IP and knowledge that we bring to Vietnam will be a huge benefit to Zebra and its partners.”

For Zebra Technologies Asia Pacific Southeast Asia regional director Fang How Lim, the deal sets the company up to make the most of the Vietnam market.

"We are excited to extend our existing relationship with a trusted partner like Sektor to maximise our opportunities in this fast-growing market,” Lim said.



“Vietnam is a key market for us, and we are constantly investing in it through making new hires and the strategic appointment of a strong leader like Tracy Yeo as our country manager for Vietnam.”