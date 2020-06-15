VMware names IBM’s Brad Anderson as new A/NZ boss

Comes after former A/NZ MD Alister Dias was tasked with heading up the vendor's software defined data centre business across Asia Pacific and Japan.

Brad Anderson (VMware) Credit: VMware

Virtualisation software vendor VMware has appointed Brad Anderson, former IBM vice president of cloud and cognitive software in Australia and New Zealand, as its new A/NZ managing director and vice president.

According to VMware, Anderson comes to the role with 25 years of enterprise technology experience, and will play a critical role in leading the team to enable customers to modernise their IT environments and take an agile approach to business challenges.

Most recently responsible for running the cloud and cognitive software business at IBM A/NZ, Anderson previously held several leadership roles within IBM before jumping across to VMware. He has also led business development and market expansion at Sophos and Kanbay (now part of Capgemini).

“Brad has a proven ability to help customers of all sizes, across all industries accelerate their innovation agenda and navigate their journey to the cloud,” VMware Asia Pacific and Japan general manager and senior vice president Duncan Hewett said.

“With businesses adapting and accelerating their transformation strategies to suit our changing times, Brad’s deep expertise across emerging technologies, cloud and security will be a huge asset in delivering greater value as a strategic advisor to our customers. I welcome him to the VMware team,” he added.

Anderson’s new appointment follows on from the appointment in February of former BMware A/NZ vice president and managing director Alister Dias as the vendor’s new vice president of software defined data centre in Asia Pacific and Japan.

Dias was named vice president and managing director for VMware A/NZ in 2016.

“After four years of outstanding leadership in Australia and New Zealand, Alister was the perfect fit to take on this new challenge and grow our regional software defined data centre business. I congratulate Alister on his new role which is critical in helping us build the digital foundation for our customer base across Asia Pacific and Japan,” Hewett said.