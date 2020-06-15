Menu
Kubernetes’ Helm gets full Cloud Native Computing Foundation approval

Kubernetes’ Helm gets full Cloud Native Computing Foundation approval

Package manager that has long eased Kubernetes app deployment is now an officially approved part of the ecosystem

Serdar Yegulalp Serdar Yegulalp (InfoWorld)
Comments
Credit: Dreamstime

Helm, the Kubernetes package manager for deploying predefined “charts” of applications into Kubernetes clusters, has now graduated from incubation at the Cloud Native Computing Foundation as a fully-fledged CNCF project.

In plainer language: Helm is here to stay.

For current Helm users, this changes very little. Helm charts don’t need to be reworked to conform to a new standard, and no new version of the software has to be deployed.

The significance of the graduation is in signalling to Kubernetes end-users and third-party developers that Helm can be counted on going forward as a trusted component, and that infrastructure and other software can be developed atop Helm with confidence.

Helm, now in its third major revision, has long shown signs of being mature and dependable, and already has gained wide acceptance and significant in-production use within the Kubernetes community.

Some 1200 Helm charts are available in the Helm Hub, the official CNCF repository, including complex multi-container applications that are hard to deploy manually.

Many third-party Kubernetes tools feature integration with Helm as an app deployment mechanism. Key contributors to the project include IBM, Microsoft, Google, Red Hat, VMware, SAP, and many more.

The move from “incubation” to “graduation” means the CNCF recognises Helm has not only shown strong technical merit, but also good governance around the project, and strong backing by multiple professional organisations that use it in production.

Helm’s project status was boosted further by an independent security audit, completed in November 2019, that concluded Helm was “highly mature” software built with good security practices and could be recommended for public deployment.


Follow Us

Join the newsletter!

Or

Sign up to gain exclusive access to email subscriptions, event invitations, competitions, giveaways, and much more.

Membership is free, and your security and privacy remain protected. View our privacy policy before signing up.

Error: Please check your email address.

Tags CloudKubernetes

Events

Brand Post

Featured

Slideshows

Reseller News Exchange Auckland: Beyond the myths — how partners can master cloud security

Reseller News Exchange Auckland: Beyond the myths — how partners can master cloud security

This exclusive Reseller News Exchange event in Auckland explored the challenges facing the partner community on the cloud security frontier, as well as market trends, customer priorities and how the channel can capitalise on the opportunities available. In association with Arrow, Bitdefender, Exclusive Networks, Fortinet and Palo Alto Networks. Photos by Gino Demeer.

Reseller News Exchange Auckland: Beyond the myths — how partners can master cloud security
Reseller News welcomes industry figures at 2020 Hall of Fame lunch

Reseller News welcomes industry figures at 2020 Hall of Fame lunch

Reseller News welcomed 2019 inductees - Leanne Buer, Ross Jenkins and Terry Dunn - to the fourth running of the Reseller News Hall of Fame lunch, held at the French Cafe in Auckland. The inductees discussed the changing face of the IT channel ecosystem in New Zealand and what it means to be a Reseller News Hall of Fame inductee. Photos by Gino Demeer.

Reseller News welcomes industry figures at 2020 Hall of Fame lunch
Show Comments
 