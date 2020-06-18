Menu
Reseller News 30 Under 30 Tech Awards 2020 - and the winners are…

Reseller News 30 Under 30 Tech Awards 2020 - and the winners are…

Outstanding young individuals honoured during the first virtual Emerging Leaders forum

Reseller News Staff
Credit: IDG

Reseller News has honoured the top young talent to emerge in the New Zealand IT industry at the 2020 30 Under 30 Tech Awards.

This year’s awards were held as an integral part of the first entirely virtual Emerging Leaders forum, an annual event that is dedicated to identifying, educating and showcasing the New Zealand technology market’s rising stars.

The 30 Under 30 Tech Awards awards are aimed at recognising the outstanding achievements and business excellence of 30 talented individuals, across both young leaders and those just starting out.

Honing in on six categories, spanning management, entrepreneur, sales, marketing, technical and human resources, the awards acknowledged a breadth and depth of talent and success from New Zealand’s future technology leaders.

Reseller News congratulates all winners and finalists and thanks all organisations and individuals for taking the time to submit nominations.

TECHNICAL

This award honours individuals who possess superior technical expertise and innovation skills. Candidates should go above and beyond in their daily working life, demonstrate excellence and a vital contribution to their organisation, and a burning desire to progress their career.

Winners:

  • Owen Bannister, Datacom

  • Daniel Sayers, Nintex

  • Nicholas Wilkinson, CCL: Together with Revera

  • Stephen Phillips, SecOps

  • Aman Jador, SecOps

  • JP van Nieuwholtz, SecureCom

  • Mark Nikitin, Security Labs

  • Sakhsham Arora, Security Labs

  • Michael Hoole, The Instillery

  • Daniel Hunt, Vocus

  • Charlie Rogers, Vocus

MANAGEMENT

This award recognises managers who go above and beyond in their daily working lives. Candidates should demonstrate excellence and a vital contribution to their organisation and a burning desire to progress their career.

Winners:

  • Justin Sharrocks, Base 2

  • Dona Davis, Datacom

  • Sabrina Jay, The Instillery

HUMAN RESOURCES

This award honours HR professionals who go above and beyond in their daily working lives. Candidates should demonstrate excellence and a vital contribution to their organisation and a burning desire to progress their career.

Winner:

  • Noor Kaur, Ingram Micro   

MARKETING

This award honours marketing professionals who go above and beyond in their daily working lives. Candidates should demonstrate excellence and a vital contribution to their organisation and demonstrate a burning desire to progress their career.

Winners:   

  • Xanthe Smit, Datacom

  • Kelcy Ballantyne, IT Partners

  • Christine Foote, Microsoft

  • Ryan Raj, Telegistics

  • Jack Downs, The Instillery

  • Rachel Hadlow, Umbrellar   

SALES

This award honours sales professionals who go above and beyond in their daily working lives. Candidates should demonstrate excellence and a vital contribution to their organisation and a burning desire to progress their career.

Winners:

  • Samantha Borg, Datto

  • Peter Saengdee, Dicker Data

  • Zaralea Pooley, Dicker Data

  • Aravindh Rajagopalan, Equinox

  • Brook Gyde, Ingram Micro

  • Luke Mitchell, Ingram Micro

  • Siobhan Nuzum, IT Partners

  • Ken Caballero, Telegistics

  • Caitlin Bennett, Westcon-Comstor


