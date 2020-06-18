Reseller News 30 Under 30 Tech Awards 2020 - and the winners are…

Reseller News has honoured the top young talent to emerge in the New Zealand IT industry at the 2020 30 Under 30 Tech Awards.
This year’s awards were held as an integral part of the first entirely virtual Emerging Leaders forum, an annual event that is dedicated to identifying, educating and showcasing the New Zealand technology market’s rising stars.
The 30 Under 30 Tech Awards awards are aimed at recognising the outstanding achievements and business excellence of 30 talented individuals, across both young leaders and those just starting out.
Honing in on six categories, spanning management, entrepreneur, sales, marketing, technical and human resources, the awards acknowledged a breadth and depth of talent and success from New Zealand’s future technology leaders.
Reseller News congratulates all winners and finalists and thanks all organisations and individuals for taking the time to submit nominations.
TECHNICAL
This award honours individuals who possess superior technical expertise and innovation skills. Candidates should go above and beyond in their daily working life, demonstrate excellence and a vital contribution to their organisation, and a burning desire to progress their career.
Winners:
Owen Bannister, Datacom
Daniel Sayers, Nintex
Nicholas Wilkinson, CCL: Together with Revera
Stephen Phillips, SecOps
Aman Jador, SecOps
JP van Nieuwholtz, SecureCom
Mark Nikitin, Security Labs
Sakhsham Arora, Security Labs
Michael Hoole, The Instillery
Daniel Hunt, Vocus
Charlie Rogers, Vocus
MANAGEMENT
This award recognises managers who go above and beyond in their daily working lives. Candidates should demonstrate excellence and a vital contribution to their organisation and a burning desire to progress their career.
Winners:
Justin Sharrocks, Base 2
Dona Davis, Datacom
Sabrina Jay, The Instillery
HUMAN RESOURCES
This award honours HR professionals who go above and beyond in their daily working lives. Candidates should demonstrate excellence and a vital contribution to their organisation and a burning desire to progress their career.
Winner:
Noor Kaur, Ingram Micro
MARKETING
This award honours marketing professionals who go above and beyond in their daily working lives. Candidates should demonstrate excellence and a vital contribution to their organisation and demonstrate a burning desire to progress their career.
Winners:
Xanthe Smit, Datacom
Kelcy Ballantyne, IT Partners
Christine Foote, Microsoft
Ryan Raj, Telegistics
Jack Downs, The Instillery
Rachel Hadlow, Umbrellar
SALES
This award honours sales professionals who go above and beyond in their daily working lives. Candidates should demonstrate excellence and a vital contribution to their organisation and a burning desire to progress their career.
Winners:
Samantha Borg, Datto
Peter Saengdee, Dicker Data
Zaralea Pooley, Dicker Data
Aravindh Rajagopalan, Equinox
Brook Gyde, Ingram Micro
Luke Mitchell, Ingram Micro
Siobhan Nuzum, IT Partners
Ken Caballero, Telegistics
Caitlin Bennett, Westcon-Comstor