Reseller News 30 Under 30 Tech Awards 2020 - and the winners are…

Reseller News has honoured the top young talent to emerge in the New Zealand IT industry at the 2020 30 Under 30 Tech Awards.

This year’s awards were held as an integral part of the first entirely virtual Emerging Leaders forum, an annual event that is dedicated to identifying, educating and showcasing the New Zealand technology market’s rising stars.

The 30 Under 30 Tech Awards awards are aimed at recognising the outstanding achievements and business excellence of 30 talented individuals, across both young leaders and those just starting out.

Honing in on six categories, spanning management, entrepreneur, sales, marketing, technical and human resources, the awards acknowledged a breadth and depth of talent and success from New Zealand’s future technology leaders.

Reseller News congratulates all winners and finalists and thanks all organisations and individuals for taking the time to submit nominations.

TECHNICAL

This award honours individuals who possess superior technical expertise and innovation skills. Candidates should go above and beyond in their daily working life, demonstrate excellence and a vital contribution to their organisation, and a burning desire to progress their career.

Winners:

Owen Bannister, Datacom

Daniel Sayers, Nintex

Nicholas Wilkinson, CCL: Together with Revera

Stephen Phillips, SecOps

Aman Jador, SecOps

JP van Nieuwholtz, SecureCom

Mark Nikitin, Security Labs

Sakhsham Arora, Security Labs

Michael Hoole, The Instillery

Daniel Hunt, Vocus

Charlie Rogers, Vocus

MANAGEMENT

This award recognises managers who go above and beyond in their daily working lives. Candidates should demonstrate excellence and a vital contribution to their organisation and a burning desire to progress their career.

Winners:

Justin Sharrocks, Base 2

Dona Davis, Datacom

Sabrina Jay, The Instillery

HUMAN RESOURCES

This award honours HR professionals who go above and beyond in their daily working lives. Candidates should demonstrate excellence and a vital contribution to their organisation and a burning desire to progress their career.

Winner:

Noor Kaur, Ingram Micro

MARKETING

This award honours marketing professionals who go above and beyond in their daily working lives. Candidates should demonstrate excellence and a vital contribution to their organisation and demonstrate a burning desire to progress their career.

Winners:

Xanthe Smit, Datacom

Kelcy Ballantyne, IT Partners

Christine Foote, Microsoft

Ryan Raj, Telegistics

Jack Downs, The Instillery

Rachel Hadlow, Umbrellar

SALES

This award honours sales professionals who go above and beyond in their daily working lives. Candidates should demonstrate excellence and a vital contribution to their organisation and a burning desire to progress their career.

Winners:

Samantha Borg, Datto

Peter Saengdee, Dicker Data

Zaralea Pooley, Dicker Data

Aravindh Rajagopalan, Equinox

Brook Gyde, Ingram Micro

Luke Mitchell, Ingram Micro

Siobhan Nuzum, IT Partners

Ken Caballero, Telegistics

Caitlin Bennett, Westcon-Comstor