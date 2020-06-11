Exclusive Networks boosts security portfolio with Tanium

Endpoint management and security vendor makes its first foray into A/NZ

Exclusive Networks' Jonathan Odria Credit: ARN

Exclusive Networks has beefed up its security stack through inking a strategic partnership with unified endpoint management and security vendor Tanium.

The partnership marks Tanium’s expansion into the Australian and New Zealand market and ties into Exclusive Networks’ cyber security and cloud computing expertise.

Tanium helps organisations better manage and secure the enterprise environment and closes endpoint visibility gaps through gaining insight into customers' IT assets, including laptops, servers, virtual machines, containers, or cloud infrastructure.

The Tanium Partner Advantage program supports and enables partners at every stage of the customer journey.

“The partnership with Tanium could not have come at a better time. Together we will help provide enterprises across Australia and New Zealand with the visibility and control they need over their IT assets, ensuring they can continue to operate securely and fix any problems at speed and scale,” Exclusive Networks Pacific managing director, Jonathan Odria said.

Tanium regional vice president APAC channel, Michael Sladin, said with Exclusive Networks, it will help customers address cyber security challenges.

“As businesses increasingly see the need to implement effective IT security solutions, this partnership will help them increase the visibility of potential threats, monitor the environment in real-time and generate more holistic IT security and operations assessments,” he said.

In January, Exclusive Networks appointed Brad Gray as senior vice president of Asia Pacific as the distributor combined Asia and Pacific into one region.



The recruitment of Gray followed a host of new senior vice president appointments at the global distributor, including Gerard Allison and Scott Lewis as leaders of EMEA and Americas respectively, in addition to Barrie Desmond who takes charge of marketing and communications.













