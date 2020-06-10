N4L works with CommScope for national school Ruckus rollout

CommScope worked with local distributor Exeed to supply the access point devices, as well as several thousand multi-gig switches, to The Network for Learning (N4L)

Credit: Dreamstime

New Zealand’s Ministry of Education (MoE) has tapped network infrastructure provider CommScope and its Ruckus offering for the deployment of tens of thousands of Wi-Fi 6 access points throughout schools across the country.

CommScope worked with local distributor Exeed to supply the access point devices, as well as several thousand multi-gig switches, to The Network for Learning (N4L), the government owned provider of network services to schools, which was chosen by the MoE to support school networks with the new CommScope technology.

The project sees CommScope, which acquired networking equipment vendor Ruckus and its parent company Arris in 2019, help 2500 state schools across the country meet the connectivity demands of an ever-changing student population.

Involving the deployment of up to 38,000 Wi-Fi 6 access points and 12,000 multi-gig switches, the deal is anticipated to enable faster and more reliable performance across multiple connected devices in dense campus environments.

Opting for an advanced Wi-Fi 6 approach to its networking overhaul, the Ruckus technology upgrade includes the Wi-Fi 6 certified indoor R650 access points, coupled with ICX7150, ICX7450, ICX7650 and ICX7850 switches with 10GbE connectivity.

Meanwhile, Ruckus SmartZone Controllers will manage both the switching and Wi-Fi networks with extended reporting and network analytics available through the Ruckus Smart Cell Insight (SCI) platform.

It is hoped the technology will have the potential to improve educational outcomes for students across New Zealand by supporting higher data rates, increased capacity and improved power efficiency.

According to CommScope, it is also the first time that New Zealand state schools have been able to bring the management of their entire network onto a single platform.

“We want to equip our students with the right skills through digital technologies,” New Zealand Ministry of Education head of education infrastructure service Kim Shannon said. “Looking to the future, educators have the opportunity to redefine how we communicate and collaborate.

“Reliable and superfast connectivity is giving students the possibility to do things differently and prepare for new skills that don’t yet exist, giving every student the best chance to thrive,” Shannon added.

The project announcement comes several months after N4L revealed it was preparing to appoint a panel of IT support companies to assist with its massive, four-year network upgrade project.

In addition to rolling out new active equipment to the network, such as switches and access points to over 2400 schools, N4L was aiming to appoint a panel to help replace the old gear and provide additional services such as cabling and electrical works.