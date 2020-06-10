Spark teams with Fortinet for secure SD-WAN rollouts

Spark and Fortinet worked together on a massive schools network refresh project for N4L

Credit: Supplied

Telecommunications and digital services company Spark NZ has selected Fortinet Secure SD-WAN to expand and differentiate its offerings to customers.

The deal will enable Spark to deliver better application experience, automate network security operations, and provide better cost efficiency.

The solution also makes it easy for corporate, enterprise and government customers to implement network changes that ensure business continuity for an expanding remote workforce with minimal requirement for IT staff and infrastructure resources.

“We’re proud to partner with Spark NZ and share its commitment to delivering security-driven networking solutions," said John Maddison, EVP of products and CMO at Fortinet.

"Fortinet Secure SD-WAN offers service providers like Spark the ability to onboard customers faster and deliver a solution that enhances customers’ application and cloud experience.”



Spark is using Fortinet's zero-touch provisioning to more quickly enable new customer deployments compared with other services.

Fortinet said it was building on a partnership with Spark that, most recently, resulted in delivering one of the largest technology migrations in New Zealand.

The secure SD-WAN deployment involved the physical migration of 2500 sites, many in remote locations, and was completed successfully ahead of schedule with the aid of API-driven automation.



While the client was not named in Fortinet's announcement, it appears to be N4L, which has been working on a multi-year network overhaul to deliver services to New Zealand's 2500-odd schools.

Fortinet said it was now partnering with Spark to achieve "complete WAN transformation" for a number of other major local clients.

Spark has also chosen to deploy Fortinet Secure SD-WAN across its own retail locations, resulting in improved performance, strengthened services from an infrastructure perspective, and increased network stability.

“Fortinet is a strong partner with proven solutions," said Shelby Ighani, security infrastructure manager at Spark NZ.

"Working with Fortinet has added multiple strings to our bow in terms of the services we provide our enterprise customers.”

Spark is also a partner of Cisco Meraki, which also operates in the SD-WAN market.