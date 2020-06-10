Equinox IT nabs poll position as NZ's first GitHub verified partner

David Reiss (Equinox IT) Credit: Supplied

Equinox IT has become New Zealand's first GitHub verified partner after the vendor verified the Auckland-based company's capabilities.

Equinox IT was an early leader in iterative, Agile and DevOps software development and is the country's longest running Microsoft gold partner for DevOps.

It is now now the only New Zealand gold partner to also be a GitHub verified partner.

GitHub, which provides hosting for software development version control using Git, is the world’s leading software development platform, boasting the largest community of developers.

The company recently refreshed its partner program, in which organisations can work together with GitHub to provide better services, share knowledge, participate in training opportunities, consult customers with GitHub expertise and more.

Microsoft acquired GitHub in 2018, burnishing its credentials as a supporter of open source software, and sees GitHub as a core part to its future DevOps product plans.

David Reiss, Equinox IT co-CEO, said the GitHub partnership was critical to clients' DevOps activities.

"Software development and better ways of working have been the core of our business for over 25 years," Reiss said.

"GitHub is a legend in the developer community, and the partnership enables us to help more software and IT teams adopt DevOps and deliver better, faster results to their customers."