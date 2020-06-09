Rackspace touts rebrand as it sets out on multicloud path

Will now be known as Rackspace Technology

After completing a series of acquisitions and strategic partnerships, managed cloud computing vendor Rackspace is introducing new solutions centred on four areas and rebranding as Rackspace Technology.

The four solution areas include cloud optimisation, security, cloud native enablement and data modernisation.

These efforts are a culmination of the company’s massive transformation over the past year led by CEO Kevin Jones.

“Our new name, mission and multicloud solutions better represent the full value we bring to market,” Jones said.

Last month, Rackspace opened a new office in Auckland, New Zealand following the appointment of Ian Kerr as its country manager in April.

Rackspace counts more than 119 customers already in New Zealand, including the likes of Kathmandu and Carters.

In September, Sandeep Bhargava was recruited as managing director of Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ) in a newly created position designed to drive regional growth. Within the same month, Sean Girvin was hired as the A/NZ managing director.

In July last year, Rackspace partnered with Tech Mahindra to drive cross-selling opportunities across both customer bases amid plans to increase digital deployments.

As a result, both parties will combine joint product and services offerings, while boosting Rackspace’s internal business applications and processes.

Rackspace also made a number of acquisitions in recent times, including cloud native consulting and managed services company Onica in November. Onica is also an Amazon Web Services partner.

In May 2018, it made a move to purchase Salesforce Platinum Consulting Partner RelationEdge and bought Datapipe in 2017.