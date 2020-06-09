Datacom uses Adobe in digital refresh

Will be used to build new Datacom domain and sites for customers

Credit: Datacom

Datacom has adopted Adobe Experience Manager as a cloud service as part of a digital and brand refresh initiative.

The IT service provider has re-platformed its domains with Adobe Experience Manager and adopted Adobe Analytics and Target, which will help staff build meaningful, personalised experiences, offering customers content that is useful and relevant.

Datacom head of digital marketing Caroline van Rooyen said the Adobe Experience Manager practice was one of the largest and most experienced in the region, which will build its new .com site and was also in the process of building a pop-up ecommerce store for a New Zealand customer.

“We run lean, internal digital teams, and now with the new remote working environment our teams are working in, moving from an on-premises solution to a cloud-based one means less worry and resource support for infrastructure, maintenance and upgrades,” Datacom head of digital marketing Caroline van Rooyen said.

“This will afford us the opportunity to focus on our digital transformation and the work we are doing for our customers, rather than planning and scoping future upgrades.”

In using Adobe Experience Manager, companies can on-board and access the application in minutes, going live with dynamic and personalised content and experiences within weeks.

Van Rooyen said enterprise-grade security was a core factor in Datacom’s decision to side with Adobe to ensure all data and content is private and protected.

“By implementing Adobe, we can ensure a seamless digital experience that is modular and scales as our demand grows,” van Rooyen said.

Adobe Australia and New Zealand managing director Suzanne Steele added the Adobe Experience Manager as a Cloud Service supercharges an organisation’s ability to create, manage and deliver more campaigns, digital assets and experiences.

“Early results from mid-market to large enterprise companies show a 50 per cent faster ingestion time, 40 per cent increase in administrative efficiency, zero downtime from regularly scheduled updates, and more than a 20 per cent surge in author productivity,” Steele said.

Last month, the Trans-Tasman IT services provider expanded its presence in South Australia, with the company set to open a new customer service hub in the state, a move slated to come with at least 650 new jobs.

